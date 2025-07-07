Ever Noticed The Wires Behind Your Rear View Mirror? Here's What They're For

There's no getting around the fact that modern cars are more sophisticated and tech-laden than ever. Even the most basic, entry-level new cars now come standard with tech features that were hardly imaginable on a luxury car just 15 or 20 years ago. A now ubiquitous feature, like adaptive cruise control, is a good example of how prevalent some of this tech has become.

Though it's easy to hop in the driver's seat without any thought to it, the number of sensors and components and the amount of wiring hidden beneath a car's surface can be daunting. And sometimes you'll notice this in places that might be unexpected, like your car's rear-view mirror.

Depending on the age and type of your vehicle, you may have noticed at some point, maybe while cleaning your dashboard or washing your windshield, that there are wires coming out of your rear-view mirror. Even if you haven't seen the wires themselves, there's a good chance they're lurking just beneath those plastic covers. So what exactly are these wires, and what do they do? While it can vary greatly from car to car, the wiring is typically there for auto-dimming capability, compasses, connected safety services, or HomeLink garage door openers.