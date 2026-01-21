This Automaker Leads Customer Satisfaction For Luxury Car Sales, According To JD Power
While a car's looks and features might catch a buyer's attention when seen on an ad or billboard, that isn't the only thing that customers consider when picking a vehicle. Instead, the entire sales process — from when the customer walks in the front doors to when they roll out of the dealer with a new set of wheels — greatly impacts the customer's satisfaction. This metric measures what one would experience when walking into a car dealership and could result in either the customer driving out of the car lot with a brand new ride or walking out the front door to take their business elsewhere.
So, if you want to have a good time picking out your next luxury ride, you should go to J.D. Power's highest-rated luxury car brand when it comes to customer satisfaction — Porsche. The carmaker achieved a score of 855 for 2025, making it the third year in a row that it received top marks from the market research and analytics firm. It also dominated the sales satisfaction rankings in each segment under luxury marques, being the highest-rated brand in Premium Cars and Premium SUVs.
Porsche says that customer satisfaction is measured in six key areas: delivery process, dealer personnel, working out the deal, paperwork completion, dealership facility, and dealership website. It also quantified the satisfaction of people who didn't end up purchasing a Porsche, basing the ranking on salesperson, price, facility, variety of inventory, and negotiation.
The high satisfaction rating that the automaker achieved means that everyone who walks into a Porsche dealership is treated well and generally has a great experience. Nevertheless, you should still avoid making these mistakes at the dealership, even if they're well regarded.
Other car brands with the most satisfied customers
After Porsche, the two other luxury car brands with the most satisfied customers include Land Rover and Infiniti. The former is known for its iconic offroad models, like the Defender and the Range Rover, while the latter is Nissan's luxury marque, with some models made in the same factory alongside their mainstream cousins.
Many people expect top-notch service from luxury car dealers, but you can also get a similar service from mainstream brands. J.D. Power says that Buick offers the highest customer satisfaction from more affordable models, getting a score of 827. This brand is one of the oldest American car brands still in operation and is currently owned by GM. Although it makes some of its models in the U.S., the carmaker also has two factories in China, which is currently Buick's biggest market.
Aside from Buick, the two other mainstream car brands with the most satisfied customers include Subaru (823) and Chevrolet (821). When it comes to individual segments, Buick has the most satisfied buyers when it comes to SUVs, while Chevrolet received the award when it comes to truck buyers. But when it comes to cars, including sedans and hatchbacks, Mazda has the most satisfied customers.