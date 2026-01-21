This Automaker Leads Customer Satisfaction For Luxury Car Sales, According To JD Power

While a car's looks and features might catch a buyer's attention when seen on an ad or billboard, that isn't the only thing that customers consider when picking a vehicle. Instead, the entire sales process — from when the customer walks in the front doors to when they roll out of the dealer with a new set of wheels — greatly impacts the customer's satisfaction. This metric measures what one would experience when walking into a car dealership and could result in either the customer driving out of the car lot with a brand new ride or walking out the front door to take their business elsewhere.

So, if you want to have a good time picking out your next luxury ride, you should go to J.D. Power's highest-rated luxury car brand when it comes to customer satisfaction — Porsche. The carmaker achieved a score of 855 for 2025, making it the third year in a row that it received top marks from the market research and analytics firm. It also dominated the sales satisfaction rankings in each segment under luxury marques, being the highest-rated brand in Premium Cars and Premium SUVs.

Porsche says that customer satisfaction is measured in six key areas: delivery process, dealer personnel, working out the deal, paperwork completion, dealership facility, and dealership website. It also quantified the satisfaction of people who didn't end up purchasing a Porsche, basing the ranking on salesperson, price, facility, variety of inventory, and negotiation.

The high satisfaction rating that the automaker achieved means that everyone who walks into a Porsche dealership is treated well and generally has a great experience. Nevertheless, you should still avoid making these mistakes at the dealership, even if they're well regarded.