If A Gas Station Sells You Bad Fuel, Here's Your Next Move

The United States consumed between eight and nine million barrels of gas every single day in 2025, reminding us of just how dependent we are on automobiles. A Consumer Expenditure survey from mid-2025 showed that we spend around $2,148 a year on gas, which might not seem like a lot, but the last thing you want is to put tainted gas in your car, as the results will be costly.

You may not know it, but the gasoline we use to power motor vehicles actually has a shelf-life, and can go "bad" if it gets too old. But that's not what we're talking about here. By contaminated, we mean something that's been added to the fuel (i.e., water, dirt, and even the odd microbe) that makes it "bad" — whether at the refinery, during transportation, or at the gas station. And it happens more than you might think. Just recently, 46 gas stations (including pumps at Costco, Circle K, and Safeway) in 11 counties across Colorado sold contaminated gas.

If your vehicle suddenly starts sputtering and/or the engine light pops on shortly after visiting a station, you likely pumped in harmful gas. If the engine shutting off didn't force you to the side of the road, safely pull over and turn off the ignition immediately. Making the motor chug more infected fuel is only going to make things worse. Chances are you'll need to have your car towed somewhere, so having roadside assistance (like AAA) at the ready will come in very handy at times like these.