How Much Do You Really Need To Use AAA For It To Be A Good Deal?
The high cost of automobile ownership can sometimes be enough to turn a smiley face emoji into a sad face emoji. There's nothing worse than having your car break down (usually in the worst possible place at the worst possible time), waiting for the tow truck to hook it up and haul it off to a mechanic. Getting handed an exorbitant bill just to get your busted ride to the place you're going to spend even more money adds salt to the wound, so anything to ease the dent in your wallet is always helpful.
Let's jump into the Wayback Machine to 1902, when only 23,000 vehicles were scuttling around the United States, bobbing and weaving though the 17 million horses still in use. It was a time when roads were almost non-existent, and those that did sprout up consisted of packed dirt or stone. Not only were roads terrible, but four-legged creatures were still considered the primary mode of transportation. These new-fangled four-wheeled contraptions were highly frowned upon and faced considerable public opposition.
Motor enthusiasts remained undeterred, and 50 independent regional motor clubs sprang up across the country. In March of '02, nine of them merged to form the American Automobile Association. In 1915, AAA became the first national organization to introduce services for stranded motorists. Its goals have always been to educate and support drivers while advocating for safer roads and vehicles. When it started, AAA had fewer than 1,500 members. Today, it serves over 65 million and offers three different plans, all of which are likely cheaper than towing your vehicle on your own just once.
Three levels of membership
The most affordable AAA option is the Classic Membership ($64.99/year), designed for local commuters. It provides four towing services (per year) up to five miles. Lock your keys in the car? They'll reimburse up to $50 in locksmith services. Should you run out of gas, they'll deliver fuel to wherever you're stranded, but you'll need to pay the actual cost of the fuel. If you need a jump start (whether the battery needs to be replaced or just charged), they can do that too.
The Plus Membership ($99.99/year) is best suited for those who enjoy taking day trips, and bumps the four times a year towing allotment from a measly 5 miles to 100 miles. It adds an additional $50 towards vehicle locksmith services (raising the total to $100) and offers the emergency fuel delivery, this time including the fuel cost. Additional travel perks include $750 of worldwide trip interruption coverage and another $250 in lost baggage coverage.
Premier Memberships ($124.99/year) are for the truly adventurous. It includes a one-time towing service call of up to 200 miles, plus three additional tows up to 100 miles each. Every qualifying tow comes with a one-day car rental. There's $150 for car and home locksmith services, $50 for windshield repair/replacement, and the emergency fuel (cost included) feature. Cars aren't the only thing covered as towing and roadside assistance extend to bicycles, RVs, motorcycles, scooters, and most common trailers. Additionally, world travelers get up to $1,500 in coverage if a trip is interrupted, $500 for lost luggage, and $25,000 in emergency medical transportation.
Membership has its privileges
Each AAA Membership travels with you in any car and provides 24/7 roadside assistance, as well as several other discounts and services that you might not have known about. Family members can be added as Associate Members to each plan for $44.99, but you can receive a discount if sign up for auto-renewal. According to The Zebra, the average cost to tow a vehicle is $109, but can vary wildly depending on the type of vehicle and the distance towed. J.D. Power claims that 5 miles or less typically costs between $35 and $125, but increases to $125 to $275 if you're going up to 40 miles.
Longer distances (up to 100 miles) could set you back over $600. Pep Boys offers a standard rate of $85 up to 10 miles, but that only applies to light-duty vehicles. Medium-duty vehicles over 10,000 pounds and trucks with dual rear wheels will be charged $265 for the same 10 miles. Regardless of the vehicle, each additional mile over ten is $8.50.
Unlocking your car door will also be based on similar variables. On average, though, it runs between $70 and $150, while jump-starting a dead battery through a mobile mechanic could be as much as $90, and that's just to "diagnose the problem." Given those prices, one roadside service makes even the most expensive AAA membership worth having, and that doesn't take into account having a lifeline that will arrive if you have a flat tire, a dead battery, or run out of gas. All of those extra perks are great, sure, but only if you spend a lot of time on the road.