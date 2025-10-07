How Much Do You Really Need To Use AAA For It To Be A Good Deal?

The high cost of automobile ownership can sometimes be enough to turn a smiley face emoji into a sad face emoji. There's nothing worse than having your car break down (usually in the worst possible place at the worst possible time), waiting for the tow truck to hook it up and haul it off to a mechanic. Getting handed an exorbitant bill just to get your busted ride to the place you're going to spend even more money adds salt to the wound, so anything to ease the dent in your wallet is always helpful.

Let's jump into the Wayback Machine to 1902, when only 23,000 vehicles were scuttling around the United States, bobbing and weaving though the 17 million horses still in use. It was a time when roads were almost non-existent, and those that did sprout up consisted of packed dirt or stone. Not only were roads terrible, but four-legged creatures were still considered the primary mode of transportation. These new-fangled four-wheeled contraptions were highly frowned upon and faced considerable public opposition.

Motor enthusiasts remained undeterred, and 50 independent regional motor clubs sprang up across the country. In March of '02, nine of them merged to form the American Automobile Association. In 1915, AAA became the first national organization to introduce services for stranded motorists. Its goals have always been to educate and support drivers while advocating for safer roads and vehicles. When it started, AAA had fewer than 1,500 members. Today, it serves over 65 million and offers three different plans, all of which are likely cheaper than towing your vehicle on your own just once.