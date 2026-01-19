5 Old Honda Models From The '70s We Could Never Forget

It's hard to understate just how important the decade of the 1970s was for the Japanese auto industry, both domestically and in terms of its larger global presence. As the 1970s began, Japan's carmakers were still getting their footing after a long period of post-World War II rebuilding. Just 10 years later, as the 1980s rolled around, the Japanese auto industry was entering its era of global dominance.

But it wasn't just growth that defined Japan's auto industry during the '70s, the decade also produced some incredibly memorable and important cars. Honda was no exception to this. To put things in perspective, in 1970, Honda was still in the early stages of its expansion from a successful motorcycle-builder into the world of automobiles. Yet by 1980, four-wheeled Hondas were everywhere, with cars like the Civic and Accord having taken the market by storm.

For Honda, the '70s were filled with cars that were both iconic and groundbreaking, along with a few ahead-of-their-time models that helped lay the foundation for important vehicles to come With this in mind, we've selected five of the most memorable and important 1970s Hondas that represent some of the brand's achievements and the evolution that Honda underwent during the decade. It's a mix of classics that includes everything from a tiny micro van to a highly experimental mid-engined supercar prototype.