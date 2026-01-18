5 Antique Harley-Davidsons With High Resale Value

Harley-Davidson is quite possibly the most famous name in American motorcycles, and that reputation didn't build itself. The company was founded in 1903, with friends William S. Harley and Arthur Davidson producing their first motorcycle, the Model 1, in a shed that same year. Soon enough, the budding firm went from handmade, niche motorcycles to full-blown factory production, branching out into mass-market motorcycles, land speed record bikes, military models, and more. Such a diverse resume naturally leads to an equally diverse array of specialized models, one-offs, hard-to-find originals, and all manner of quirky but cool idiosyncrasies.

But let's say, for argument's sake, that you have a mid to high six-figure sum taking up space in your wallet, or you just have a morbid curiosity as to how much these machines can actually sell for. What are some of the priciest antique Harley Davidsons at auction and on the open market today? Naturally, there are quite a few; early Harleys went through a number of revisions and editions, each one frequently having its own designation and nickname (Model 1, 2, 3, etc., along with names like Strap-Tank and Shovelhead).

Before we take a look, there are a few disclaimers. First off, what defines a motorcycle as "antique," in this case? For simplicity's sake, let's say any motorcycle manufactured before 1976, so over 50 years old. Newer motorcycles can still be "classics," but "antique" implies something from before their time. Second, we'll be looking at auctions as the primary source, and only looking at motorcycles that were sold to the general public or under mass-production contracts. Otherwise, there cannot be a "resale" if the vehicle was never sold in the first place. Let's dive into it and see some wicked-cool bikes.