5 Of The Most Valuable Harley-Davidsons Ever Sold At Auction

"Easy Rider" isn't just a motorcycle movie; it's pretty much THE motorcycle movie. Written by Peter Fonda, directed by Dennis Hopper, and starring both — as well as a young Jack Nicholson — the movie personified the counterculture of the boomer generation and also forever transformed the types of movies made in Hollywood. On top of that, there's a strong argument to be made that "Easy Rider" made choppers — easily identified by their raked-out front end and extended forks and handlebars — a core part of American culture.

With all this in mind, you can see how one of the 1976 "Captain America" Harley-Davidsons seen in the film is worth well over a million dollars. In 2014, it sold for a whopping $1,350,000, making it the most expensive motorcycle ever sold at the time, whether by auction or private transaction. Its role in an iconic Hollywood film isn't the only thing that makes the bike interesting (and valuable).

Reflecting the turbulent outlaw story of the "Easy Rider," the production itself involved a serious criminal act — stuntman Tex Hall stole three of the Harleys from the film at gunpoint. One of those bikes survived to be the one sold for seven figures. The bike, like the others in the film, was custom-built by Clifford Vaughs, though Peter Fonda says he had a big hand in its design and production. Built from a 1952 Hydra-Glide, it sported a 1,207 cc engine and could deliver 60 horsepower and 70 lb-ft of torque, for a top speed of 90 mph.