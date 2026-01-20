5 Sports Bikes With High Resale Value

Debuting in 1994, the Ducati 916 was aimed at the steep racetrack competition coming from the likes of the Honda Fireblade. It launched with a 916 cc 90-degree fuel-injected V-twin engine (not to be confused with a parallel-twin) making 114 horsepower at 9,000 rpm and 66 lb-ft of torque at 7,000 rpm.

The performance was impressive, but its aesthetics marked it as something special. Designer Massim Tamburini eschewed the sleek full-fairing look of Japanese sport bikes for an elegant, exposed-frame design. Nods to its racing pedigrees included a single-seat setup and undertail exhaust. With a base MSRP of $14,495 in the U.S. at its debut (over $30,000 today), it was clearly a premium machine.

During its production run from 1994 to 1998, Ducati introduced performance models such as the Strada, SP, and SPS. But it would be the limited editions that have caught the eyes of collectors. Owners of Ducati, Claudio and Gianfranco Castiglioni, were friends with F1 driver Ayrton Senna, himself an owner of a Ducati 851. In March 1994, Senna inked a deal with the motorcycle company to build 300 916s to Senna's specs. It was an instant hit, so much so that Ducati commissioned a second and third run in 1997 and 1998, with the late driver's brother Leonardo involved in the process.

Today, a Ducati 916 Senna edition is one of the rarest Ducati motorcycles around, and they aren't building any more of them. A 1995 Ducati 916 Senna fetched £45,000 (~$60,000) in 2023. Granted, that was a never-before-used specimen, but it hints at how these bikes have grown in cachet in recent years. Other sales have well-loved base model 916s exceeding their original MSRP 30 years later — a rare feat for any vehicle.