5 Of The Most Reliable Engines Ever Put In An SUV

SUVs come in a variety of forms, with broader definitions of the SUV segment encompassing everything from a small Subaru Crosstrek to a massive Chevrolet Suburban. But no matter the type or size of the vehicle you are looking at, most SUV buyers are, at a minimum, looking for a reasonable amount of interior space, some extra ground clearance, and a taller profile than you get with your typical sedan. Beyond that, it's wide open.

But whether it's a rugged, old-school 4x4 or a modern crossover, buyers generally love SUVs for their Swiss army knife-like versatility. So ideally, having a reliable engine should be a big part of that usefulness. Like the cars and pickup trucks they typically share platforms with, SUVs can be hit or miss when it comes to engine reliability, and it's no coincidence that some of the most popular SUV models from the last 40+ years are known for having extremely reliable engines.

While there are dozens of SUVs we could spotlight for having great reliability, we've rounded up five of the most reliable engines ever put in an SUV. From V8s to V6s to four-cylinders, it's a diverse mix of engines that have powered everything from a heavy-duty 3/4-ton monster SUV to an inexpensive, fuel-efficient Honda crossover.