This Is The 4Runner Generation With The Best Engine (According To Drivers)
The trusty Toyota 4Runner has changed a lot throughout the years. Since the original model's debut in 1984 as a compact SUV based on the Toyota Hilux, there have been six generations of the 4Runner with various engine options, which are small, but powerful nowadays. So far, we've seen everything from turbocharged straight-fours to V6s, and even a V8 in the 4Runner, meaning there are many, many contenders for the title of best 4Runner engine ever made. According to drivers, one power unit simply blows the rest out of the water — the 3.4-liter 5VZ-FE V6 engine used in the third-generation 4Runner.
While many 4Runner engines have proven their worth by being powerful, the 5VZ-FE has earned a lot of respect through a combination of decent power output, reliability, tunability, and ease of maintenance. Not only does the third-generation 4Runner engine often come up in conversation throughout the many times drivers discuss the best 4Runner engines on sites like Reddit, but it's also commonly brought up in conversations about the best engines Toyota ever built. However, it did not dominate the fields unchallenged.
The 4.7-liter 2UZ-FE V8 engine in the fourth-generation 4Runner offered from the 2003 through the 2009 model years also gets a lot of mentions. The optional 2UZ-FE is the only V8 engine to be offered in the 4Runner so far, and it does its job with aplomb, generating 235 to 260 hp and 306 to 320 lb-ft, depending on whether or not it's equipped with variable valve timing. The 4.0-liter 1GR-FE V6 in the fourth and fifth-gen 4Runner models performs well too, but owners tend to mention the 5VZ-FE more often.
What are drivers saying about the third-generation 4Runner 3.4L 5VZ-FE V6 engine?
Based on comments online, there's a high level of satisfaction with the 3.4-liter 5VZ-FE V6 found in the third-generation 4Runner. Мany users on Reddit brought up the 3.4-liter 5VZ-FE V6. Оne user, slammed430 said "3.4 in the 3rd gen is king." In a separate comment, slammed430 indicated they have complete faith in the 3.4-liter engine. "I've owned 6 vehicles with that drivetrain all over 200k my highest being 430k miles. I trust these things."
Redditor, No_Home1070's vote also went to the 3.4-liter V6, in part because it's simple enough for anyone to repair. "This thing is so simple to work on. I've done timing belts on them, head gaskets, and that's really it. If you want to learn about engine repair, this engine is the best to learn. Just really that easy," they said. "3.4 and there aint [sic] no more," wrote yet another user.
Outside of the 4Runner world, some drivers have branded the 3.4-liter 5VZ-FE V6 as "the best Toyota engine of all time." In a Reddit thread asking what the best motor Toyota ever made is, user Lupine_Ranger said it's between the 22-RE and 5VZ-FE, continuing, "I can personally attest to the reliability of the 5VZ. I have an undying love of 1990s Toyota trucks/SUVs because of that engine."
What's the Toyota 3.4 5VZ-FE's power output and how many miles is it likely to last?
The 5VZ started life in 1995 as a replacement for the 3.0-liter 3VZ-E, generating an improved 183 horsepower and 217 lb-ft of torque. Despite not being the most powerful, the 5VZ-FE was quite versatile. The fact it produces big torque at low RPM meant the 5VZ-FE was well-suited to off-roading, so Toyota didn't hesitate to use it in many off-road capable trucks and SUVs, including the Tacoma, Tundra, Land Cruiser, and Hilux.
The 5VZ-FE is also a durable and dependable engine that can be easy to fix when things go wrong. Comments from the vast majority of users suggest it should easily clock 200,000-300,000 miles without requiring major repair. One driver, theoriginalharbinger, called it "pretty close to bombproof," after having achieved 300,000 miles on stock internals on a 1999 4Runner. In fact, a good number of people have even exceeded 400,000 miles.
There's no shortage of praise for the 5VZ-FE outside of Reddit either, which shouldn't be surprising, given that it is widely known to be among the most reliable Toyota engines ever made. However, head gasket issues and engine overheating can occur, especially after the 200,000-mile mark. A very small number have reported about their 4Runner engine overheating after having their water pump replaced. "So, I bought my 4Runner a few months back ... Since day one it's been overheating," said one driver on a Toyota 4Runner forum.