This Is The 4Runner Generation With The Best Engine (According To Drivers)

The trusty Toyota 4Runner has changed a lot throughout the years. Since the original model's debut in 1984 as a compact SUV based on the Toyota Hilux, there have been six generations of the 4Runner with various engine options, which are small, but powerful nowadays. So far, we've seen everything from turbocharged straight-fours to V6s, and even a V8 in the 4Runner, meaning there are many, many contenders for the title of best 4Runner engine ever made. According to drivers, one power unit simply blows the rest out of the water — the 3.4-liter 5VZ-FE V6 engine used in the third-generation 4Runner.

While many 4Runner engines have proven their worth by being powerful, the 5VZ-FE has earned a lot of respect through a combination of decent power output, reliability, tunability, and ease of maintenance. Not only does the third-generation 4Runner engine often come up in conversation throughout the many times drivers discuss the best 4Runner engines on sites like Reddit, but it's also commonly brought up in conversations about the best engines Toyota ever built. However, it did not dominate the fields unchallenged.

The 4.7-liter 2UZ-FE V8 engine in the fourth-generation 4Runner offered from the 2003 through the 2009 model years also gets a lot of mentions. The optional 2UZ-FE is the only V8 engine to be offered in the 4Runner so far, and it does its job with aplomb, generating 235 to 260 hp and 306 to 320 lb-ft, depending on whether or not it's equipped with variable valve timing. The 4.0-liter 1GR-FE V6 in the fourth and fifth-gen 4Runner models performs well too, but owners tend to mention the 5VZ-FE more often.