Who Makes Lamborghini Engines And Where Are They Manufactured?
Lamborghini is one of those automotive manufacturers that's immediately recognizable as the producer of something special. There are few cars in history quite like the Countach, Gallardo, Aventador, or really anything else that wears a Lambo badge. Much like its arch-nemesis, Ferrari, Lamborghini is also quintessentially Italian, valuing style, performance, and of course, the overall lifestyle of being a Lamborghini owner.
Lamborghini, as much as it is a car company, is also an automotive technology company and engine manufacturer. Under the skin of every Lamborghini is a fire-breathing hunk of steel and aluminum that throws down insane amounts of horsepower and torque.
For the most part, figuring out which company actually supplies the engines for cars like the Revuelto and new hybrid Temerario is fairly straightforward. Despite being a part of the larger Volkswagen Group, Lamborghini runs things fairly independently from its owners in Germany. Lamborghini makes its cars in Italy, and the engines (mostly) follow suit.
Italian power (for the most part)
As one would expect from a supercar maker like Lamborghini, the lineup isn't all that big, with only three current models for sale: the new Temerario, the hybrid Revuelto, and the Urus SUV. As for the two supercars, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 in the Temerario is made in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy, at the company's primary factory. The Italian headquarters is also where the 6.5-liter V12 that powers the Revuelto is born. Both the Temerario and Revuelto benefit from hybrid drivetrains that utilize electric motors in addition to the car's handcrafted engines.
The Urus is the odd one out. Unlike the rest of the lineup, it shares a number of components with other Volkswagen Group cars, namely the Audi Q8. As such, its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 (a different engine than what's in the Temerario) is assembled in Audi's plant in Hungary and shipped to Italy, where the rest of the car is assembled.
With a lineup as small as Lamborghini's, there is no giant list of engine suppliers and factories all over the world that you would expect from a company like Ford, Toyota, or General Motors.