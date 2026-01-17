Who Makes Lamborghini Engines And Where Are They Manufactured?

Lamborghini is one of those automotive manufacturers that's immediately recognizable as the producer of something special. There are few cars in history quite like the Countach, Gallardo, Aventador, or really anything else that wears a Lambo badge. Much like its arch-nemesis, Ferrari, Lamborghini is also quintessentially Italian, valuing style, performance, and of course, the overall lifestyle of being a Lamborghini owner.

Lamborghini, as much as it is a car company, is also an automotive technology company and engine manufacturer. Under the skin of every Lamborghini is a fire-breathing hunk of steel and aluminum that throws down insane amounts of horsepower and torque.

For the most part, figuring out which company actually supplies the engines for cars like the Revuelto and new hybrid Temerario is fairly straightforward. Despite being a part of the larger Volkswagen Group, Lamborghini runs things fairly independently from its owners in Germany. Lamborghini makes its cars in Italy, and the engines (mostly) follow suit.