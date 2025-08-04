Where Are Lamborghini's Cars Made, And Who Owns The Company Today?

The majority of the company was owned by its founder, Ferruccio Lamborghini, all the way from 1963 to 1972, when Ferruccio sold 51% of the company due to financial problems to Georges-Henri Rossetti. Between this and the Volkswagen era, the company has changed hands a few times, including being owned by the Chrysler Corporation in the early 90s and, after that, by an Indonesian investment fund called Megatech, which sold it to VW.

Before VW took over, the company was struggling, and sales were very low. The Lamborghini Countach production ran for 16 years, and Lamborghini only managed to produce 1,999 units. The Lamborghini Diablo didn't fare much better with a total run of 2,884 units in its 11-year life cycle, and that's including all the special editions and limited production runs. The last pre-VW era Lamborghini was the Lamborghini Diablo SV, according to many enthusiasts, also the last "true Lamborghini."

However, overall reception of the Countach and the Diablo on the road was that neither of them was the best to drive or live with, though both are still appreciated for what they are. According to Jonny Lieberman of MotorTrend, none of the Countach quirks seemed to matter. He said, "I even smiled when I realized I had to remove my shoes to drive it, and when it became known the Countach isn't exactly waterproof, as evidenced by my soaking-wet socks. None of it mattered. The car, despite all its quirks, is perfect."