8 Celebrities Who Own A Gulfstream V Private Jet

If you want to get around in style, there's nothing like traveling in a private jet. Celebrities, royalty, and captains of industry frequently don't bother to travel commercial, opting instead for luxury jets that get them around without the usual rigamarole at the airport. After all, if you're a pop star on a world tour or an aristocrat with an international presence, you don't have time to take your shoes off for TSA!

There are many different types of private jets, but one of the more ubiquitous varieties is the Gulfstream V and its immediate successor, the Gulfstream 550. Many celebrities get around in these jets, chartering them from companies like they're taking a luxury international Uber, so to speak. Some celebrities take things a step further and own their own private jets, which they can then customize to their own liking. Here are eight celebrities who own a Gulfstream V private jet.