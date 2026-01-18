8 Celebrities Who Own A Gulfstream V Private Jet
If you want to get around in style, there's nothing like traveling in a private jet. Celebrities, royalty, and captains of industry frequently don't bother to travel commercial, opting instead for luxury jets that get them around without the usual rigamarole at the airport. After all, if you're a pop star on a world tour or an aristocrat with an international presence, you don't have time to take your shoes off for TSA!
There are many different types of private jets, but one of the more ubiquitous varieties is the Gulfstream V and its immediate successor, the Gulfstream 550. Many celebrities get around in these jets, chartering them from companies like they're taking a luxury international Uber, so to speak. Some celebrities take things a step further and own their own private jets, which they can then customize to their own liking. Here are eight celebrities who own a Gulfstream V private jet.
Mark Cuban
It costs millions of dollars to purchase a private jet, and maintenance costs can really add up over time, not to mention storage for when you're not flying around. If you want a private jet, you need to be enormously wealthy, and when you think of famously wealthy people, few names come before that of Mark Cuban, co-owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team. He's not just wealthy, he's "industrialist wealthy."
He's most famous for being a rich businessman and celebrity philanthropist, but to B-movie enthusiasts, he'll always be best known for playing the President of the United States in "Sharknado 3." Casual TV viewers surely know him for being one of the three judges on the hit TV series, Shark Tank. He's also hip to politics and frequently floats the possibility of running for President in real life, though he hasn't formally put his hat in the ring yet. Like any billionaire worth his salt, Cuban owns multiple private jets. When it comes to the Gulfstream V, Cuban famously bought one in 1999 over the internet for $40 million, setting a record for the "Largest Single E-Commerce Transaction."
Tiger Woods
The second type of person who owns a public jet is a celebrity sports figure. Golf might not be as hip and cool as basketball or baseball, but its superstars are exceptionally well paid. One of the most famous golf players of all time is Eldrick Tont "Tiger" Woods. He's one of the greatest and most accomplished golfers of all time, and he has a lengthy list of sponsors to prove it. Over the years, Tiger has had deals with the likes of Rolex, Monster Energy, Nike, and even had his own line of EA video games (before he was swapped out for Rory McIlroy in 2014).
A man of his status can afford luxury status symbols, so of course, Tiger Woods owns a Gulfstream 550 jet. According to the U.S. Sun, Tiger bought his Gulfstream 550 for $63 million. With its range of over 7,700 miles, you can go wherever you want, as long as you have the money and the landing clearance.
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey is one of the most popular comedians of all time. At the height of his fame, he was one of the biggest movie stars on the planet. After bursting onto the scene as part of the TV series "In Living Color," Carrey quickly transitioned into film work, starring in a string of hits which included "The Mask," "Dumb & Dumber," "Liar Liar," "Ace Ventura," and "Batman Forever."
Jim Carrey bought a Gulfstream V in 2006 for $59 million. Reportedly, it has an open bar and a bespoke "PlayStation room." In hindsight, Carrey's fondness for video games makes his appearance in the "Sonic the Hedgehog" movies even more appropriate, since they are based on the long-running video game series of the same name. He starred as Dr. Eggman in all three films in the trilogy, which have grossed a combined $1.19 billion worldwide. He's expected to reprise his role in a fourth film, which is slated for 2027. If it does well, maybe he'll buy himself another Gulfstream jet.
Jack Nicklaus
Gulfstream jets aren't cheap, but if you're the kind of person who simply needs to travel all the time, it can be a pragmatic purchase. Legendary golf pro Jack Nicklaus is retired from his career as a sports star, but he does lots of traveling on behalf of his charity, the Nicklaus Children's Healthcare Foundation, so he still leads an extremely international lifestyle. He founded his charity in 2004 with his wife, Barbara Nicklaus, to treat, cure, and prevent various childhood illnesses.
Nicklaus has long been a patron of Gulfstream. He owned a Gulfstream IIB, a III, a IV, and a V. These days, he mostly flies around in his Gulfstream IV-SP that he calls "The Air Bear." Nevertheless, his companies still own a Gulfstream V. In an interview with Business Jet Traveler Online, Nicklaus said, "The airplane was by far the best business tool I had. It paid for itself 10 times over every year."
Lionel Messi
Even if you're not a soccer enthusiast, you've probably heard of Lionel Messi. In 2025, the International Federation of Football History & Statistics put together their list of the greatest soccer players of all time, and Messi didn't just make the cut, he earned the top spot. He's not just a great soccer player; he's one of the great athletes to ever play any sport. Today, he plays forward and is captain of the Inter Miami soccer club and Argentina's national team.
In 2018, Messi spent $25 million to purchase a Gulfstream V private jet, which has his iconic shirt number, "10," emblazoned on the vehicle's tail. Elsewhere, the names of his children, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro, adorn the stairs of the aircraft. In 2020, the jet left an airport in Brussels but had to return in a hurry after an issue was discovered with the plane's landing gear. Thankfully, nobody was hurt and the jet returned to service after undergoing some maintenance to resolve the issue. It's important to remember that, statistically speaking, flying is far safer than driving, but one tragic mistake or oversight can have catastrophic consequences.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk, love him or hate him, is a singular figure in the current political and cultural landscape that stirs polarized debate. At least one thing is not in dispute: Musk has a lot of money. He was born into wealth, and several titanic business ventures have made him exponentially richer, though some criticize his predictions as "fantasy."
With a net worth in excess of $700 billion, Musk can afford to spend his money on whatever he wants, from fast cars to multiple private jets, including a G650ER and two Gulfstream 550s. Musk's first plane was a Dassault Falcon 900B, and he has personally flown a Piper Meridian and an Aero L-39 Albatros, a Czech military jet trainer. Like most billionaires and multimillionaires, Musk flies like an ordinary person drives. In 2023, Musk's private jets took 441 flights over some 1161 hours.
Greg Norman
Another professional golfer, Greg Norman is famous for his intimidating size and aggressive style of golfing, to the point where he earned himself the sweet nickname, "The Great White Shark." He's a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame and his status as an all-time golfing legend will never be challenged. As a businessman, he's the CEO of the Greg Norman Company. He was also the CEO of LIV Golf Investments, a company funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, a role he vacated in 2025.
Greg Norman owns numerous private jets, including a Gulfstream V and a Gulfstream 550. He's had a couple of close calls over the years, including one incident where the landing gear on his Gulfstream IV malfunctioned while landing in 2012, and another incident in 2025 where the windshield on one of his jets shattered. Nobody was hurt in either case.
Norman had a pretty good thing going with Gulfstream. He said of their relationship, "I would acquire the aircraft, but they would lease it back at a retail rate." It just goes to show that even big spenders mitigate costs by putting their assets to work.
Jerry Jones
In the realm of sports, the athletes are usually the big stars. They're the ones running around on the field, so they're the ones who get to be on Sports Illustrated. Owners usually stay behind the scenes. Sometimes, however, an owner has such a large personality that they become celebrities. There is perhaps no better example of this than Jerry Jones, the owner and GM of the Dallas Cowboys football team since 1989.
The Cowboys travel on a chartered Boeing 777 jet. Jerry Jones himself, though, travels in his personal Gulfstream V jet. You'd think that with the advent of email and Zoom, the importance of face-to-face meetings would be diminished, but folks like Jerry Jones show that the old ways endure. Sometimes you need to fly halfway around the world to seal a deal, and that's how Jerry Jones uses his private jet to continue serving the Dallas Cowboys' best interests. While he's a controversial figure among sports fans (did he really have to fire Tom Landry?), it's hard to argue with the fact that he led the Cowboys to three Super Bowl victories, most recently in 1996's Super Bowl XXX.