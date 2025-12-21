Who Makes Gulfstream Jets And Where Are They Manufactured?
Instead of flying commercial, stuffed in a skinny tube with hundreds of other people, a child kicking your seat, and that one person who insists on watching YouTube at full volume with no headphones, imagine flying in the lap of luxury on a Gulfstream jet instead. You can expect comfortable seats, full-size bathrooms, and gourmet meals. Sounds nice, right?
Sadly, unless you work in the C-suite of a large corporation or have a high-level government job (or are just fabulously wealthy), you've probably never stepped foot on a Gulfstream. Known as the pinnacle of private air travel, these jets offer more than long-range flight. Highly customizable, the cabins are designed to be quiet, comfortable, and luxurious. They offer cutting-edge technology and incredible range and speed, with the Gulfstream G800 able to fly 8,200 nautical miles.
Gulfstream traces its roots back to Grumman Aerospace, which sought to develop a business turboprop in the wake of World War II. In 1958, the Gulfstream I took to the air as the first aircraft built solely for business travel. In the late 1970s, the company was sold to American Jet Industries, led by Allen Paulson, and then acquired again in the mid-80s by Chrysler Corporation. Allen Paulson retook ownership in 1989, and finally, the company's current parent, General Dynamics, took ownership in 1999. And if you like your products made in America (and have a few extra million to spare!), you'll be glad to hear that Gulfstream jets are primarily manufactured at its global headquarters in Savannah, Georgia.
A long history in the deep south
Gulfstream Aerospace Corp has strong roots in Savannah. It originally set up shop in the historic city in 1967 with around 100 employees. The company now boasts more than 20,000 employees all over the world, and the campus in Savannah includes more than manufacturing and completion facilities. It also has research and development, a showroom, and a customer service center.
In 2022, Gulfstream announced plans to expand its aircraft and wing manufacturing facilities in Georgia to meet customer demand for the G400 model, adding 262,000 square feet. The company also has an international network of sales, design, and manufacturing experts around the world, along with technicians and aircraft parts, so that it can easily respond to customer needs, no matter where that customer happens to be. In October 2025, Gulfstream opened a repair and overhaul center in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas, and in August, it debuted a new Technical Training Center in Mesa, Arizona. It was a busy year for the company, which also invested $30 million to expand its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in St. Louis, Missouri and unveiled a new design space in London, England.
Savannah remains the hub of Gulfstream's operations, however. In late 2024, it manufactured its 1,000th aircraft wing since it started production at that manufacturing facility in 2012. If you want to live like a celebrity, you can reach out to the company on its website. If you're a few million short, you can buy a T-shirt or even aircraft models at its online store!