Who Makes Gulfstream Jets And Where Are They Manufactured?

Instead of flying commercial, stuffed in a skinny tube with hundreds of other people, a child kicking your seat, and that one person who insists on watching YouTube at full volume with no headphones, imagine flying in the lap of luxury on a Gulfstream jet instead. You can expect comfortable seats, full-size bathrooms, and gourmet meals. Sounds nice, right?

Sadly, unless you work in the C-suite of a large corporation or have a high-level government job (or are just fabulously wealthy), you've probably never stepped foot on a Gulfstream. Known as the pinnacle of private air travel, these jets offer more than long-range flight. Highly customizable, the cabins are designed to be quiet, comfortable, and luxurious. They offer cutting-edge technology and incredible range and speed, with the Gulfstream G800 able to fly 8,200 nautical miles.

Gulfstream traces its roots back to Grumman Aerospace, which sought to develop a business turboprop in the wake of World War II. In 1958, the Gulfstream I took to the air as the first aircraft built solely for business travel. In the late 1970s, the company was sold to American Jet Industries, led by Allen Paulson, and then acquired again in the mid-80s by Chrysler Corporation. Allen Paulson retook ownership in 1989, and finally, the company's current parent, General Dynamics, took ownership in 1999. And if you like your products made in America (and have a few extra million to spare!), you'll be glad to hear that Gulfstream jets are primarily manufactured at its global headquarters in Savannah, Georgia.