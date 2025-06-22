Why 1972 Was The Worst Year In Aviation Safety

Out of 40.6 million flights in 2024, seven resulted in fatal accidents, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). These seven accidents led to 244 onboard fatalities in total. In 1972, by contrast, there were 75 airliner accidents resulting in 2,389 fatalities, per the Aviation Safety Network.

The 1972 numbers seem even more striking when you consider how much air travel has grown since then — the number of flights has been increasing steadily for decades, barring exceptional travel disruptions such as the coronavirus pandemic.

Granted, aviation safety standards have come a long way since the 1970s and systems like EMAS (Engineered Materials Arresting System) have been developed, but that alone does not fully explain what took place in 1972, which remains the worst year on record. So, what contributed to such a high number of accidents and fatalities in that year? In short, a combination of insufficient safety regulations, technological limitations, and unfortunate circumstances. Here what you need to know.