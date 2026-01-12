The Best New Harbor Freight Finds You Might Have Missed In 2025
Harbor Freight is famous for its low prices, and while some of its products end up being poorly reviewed, many other products are well liked by buyers. Its best tools offer a winning combination of performance, longevity, and versatility, all for minimal upfront cost. The retailer regularly updates its lineup with fresh batches of appealing tools and accessories, with 2025 proving to be a particularly good year for Harbor Freight fans. From high-profile launches like Icon's impressively sticky magnetic mat to more under-the-radar additions, there are plenty of new products for buyers to consider from the past year.
Among those under-the-radar launches are a handful of tools that have received consistently positive reviews from early buyers. These tools hail from a wide range of Harbor Freight brands and cover everything from DIY essentials to specialized automotive tools. What's more, they all also come with the competitive price tags that Harbor Freight shoppers have become accustomed to.
Bauer 20V Cordless 5-Inch Pruning Saw
Launched in early 2025, the Bauer 20V five-inch pruning saw offers buyers an alternative to both manual pruning tools and to using a conventional chainsaw. It's smaller, lighter, and more portable than a chainsaw, but it can still cut branches up to 4-¾ inches in diameter. It's suitable for longer jobs too, with its maker claiming that a fully charged 3Ah battery should offer enough juice for more than 160 cuts. The tool is only sold in standalone form, so buyers without a suitable Bauer 20V battery and charger to hand will have to buy one separately.
Reviewers at Harbor Freight are generally very positive about the pruning saw's capabilities, giving it an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from 300 reviews at the time of writing. Its convenient size and impressive power are two of the most common remarks left by satisfied reviewers, although not everyone is as happy with the saw. A small number of buyers have left negative reviews, primarily reporting issues with its longevity and a lack of available spare parts.
Buyers concerned about that longevity also won't be reassured by the tool's short 90 day standard warranty. However, at a retail price of $69.99, the Bauer pruning saw is a fairly unique offering at its price point — for example, Lowe's shoppers will have to pay significantly more for an equivalent Kobalt tool.
Hercules 12V Cordless Right Angle Die Grinder
With a near-perfect average user rating of 4.9 out of five stars from around 160 reviews, the Hercules 12V right-angle die grinder is one of Harbor Freight's best-reviewed new tools. It's available for $59.99 and does not ship with a battery or charger. It was first added to the brand's lineup in early 2025 and is just one of several exciting new additions to the Hercules lineup in recent months.
Many reviewers say that the grinder compares well with pricier equivalents from big-name brands, with a string of reviewers claiming that it's better value than a Milwaukee grinder. At the time of writing, it has only one review that rates it less than three stars, with that reviewer claiming that their tool overheated. Other than that, reviewers find little to dislike about the grinder, with its 25,000 rpm motor being powerful enough to tackle most jobs with ease.
DIYers who need to prioritize precise control over maximum power can choose from one of four speed settings, while a variable-speed trigger aids precision further. As well as being capable, the grinder should also be durable, since Hercules is confident enough in its construction to back it with a five-year warranty. That's the same length warranty as Milwaukee's M12 die grinder, despite the fact that the Hercules tool is almost $160 cheaper than the Milwaukee.
Badland 1.5 Ton Off-Road Jack with Precise Descent Control
Harbor Freight offers a wide range of jacks from several brands, including several durable Badland off-road jacks. The 1.5-ton jack is one of the brand's newest additions, having launched in mid-2025. It retails for $269.99, and unlike the other tools here, it's only available in Harbor Freight stores and not on its website. The 1.5-ton Badland Jack features Precise Descent Control, which helps make lowering a jacked vehicle easier, according to the brand. To protect the jack from damage during outdoor use, it's fitted with a full-length skid plate. It can lift vehicles up to 28-⅞ inches.
At the time of writing, 46 reviewers have left their feedback about the jack on Harbor Freight's website, giving it an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars. Only two reviews gave the tool a one-star rating, with both reviewers alleging that the jack leaked after a short period of use. Some three-star reviews point out that the jack may not be suitable for some off-road vehicle models, despite Badlands advertising the jack as being suitable for "small and midsize trucks, Jeeps, SUVs, ATVs, and UTVs." However, 37 out of the 46 current reviews give it a full five-star rating, with 96% of reviewers saying they'd be happy to recommend it overall.
Hercules 20V Cordless Variable-Speed Jig Saw
It might be the most expensive cordless jig saw that Harbor Freight offers, but Hercules' 20V variable-speed jig saw is also the highest-rated of the bunch. It has accrued just over 100 reviews since its launch in January 2025, receiving an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars. Several reviewers claimed they bought the saw to replace their long-serving power tools, with one reviewer noting that their previous Craftsman saw had lasted them 46 years. While it's too early to say whether the Hercules saw can match that level of longevity, the saw's first five years of service are guaranteed thanks to the brand's generous warranty.
The saw retails for $89.99 and can deliver up to 3,000 SPM (strokes per minute), a 600 SPM increase over fellow Harbor Freight brand Bauer's cheaper jig saw. Much like the Bauer, the Hercules saw is sold as a standalone tool, and so buyers will need to purchase a battery and charger separately if they're new to the brand.
Predator 2,500W Super Quiet Inverter
The Predator 2,500W super quiet inverter first hit shelves in summer 2025. It joined a range of other Predator inverters, including a 3,500W and a 5,000W inverter that both offer similarly low noise levels during normal operation. According to the brand, the 2,500W inverter emits 58dB when running at a 25% load capacity, which is only a few dB louder than an average household refrigerator. It's available in two variants to meet either EPA or CARB emissions standards.
The inverter retails for $629.99 and is generally well-liked by reviewers, having received an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from 49 reviews at the time of writing. In total, 94% of reviewed customers were happy to recommend the item. Reviewers report using the inverter in a variety of locations and situations, with many praising its ease of use.
To date, it has not received any one-star reviews, and only has a pair of two-star reviews. One review claims that it struggles to deliver power upon startup, while another reports a build quality issue with an internal spring. Other than these isolated reports, the Predator inverter appears to be a mostly safe bet for buyers looking for reliable power while they're off-grid.