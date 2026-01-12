The Best New Harbor Freight Finds You Might Have Missed In 2025

Launched in early 2025, the Bauer 20V five-inch pruning saw offers buyers an alternative to both manual pruning tools and to using a conventional chainsaw. It's smaller, lighter, and more portable than a chainsaw, but it can still cut branches up to 4-¾ inches in diameter. It's suitable for longer jobs too, with its maker claiming that a fully charged 3Ah battery should offer enough juice for more than 160 cuts. The tool is only sold in standalone form, so buyers without a suitable Bauer 20V battery and charger to hand will have to buy one separately.

Reviewers at Harbor Freight are generally very positive about the pruning saw's capabilities, giving it an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from 300 reviews at the time of writing. Its convenient size and impressive power are two of the most common remarks left by satisfied reviewers, although not everyone is as happy with the saw. A small number of buyers have left negative reviews, primarily reporting issues with its longevity and a lack of available spare parts.

Buyers concerned about that longevity also won't be reassured by the tool's short 90 day standard warranty. However, at a retail price of $69.99, the Bauer pruning saw is a fairly unique offering at its price point — for example, Lowe's shoppers will have to pay significantly more for an equivalent Kobalt tool.