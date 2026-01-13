4 Things You Didn't Know USB-C Could Power

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you own a relatively recent model of an iPhone, or basically any Android phone from the past decade, you'll notice it uses a reversible charging connector. That's USB Type-C — the modern replacement for Apple's Lightning, Micro-USB, or the much larger USB-A port you find on computers. Apart from offering the convenience of being a reversible connector, USB-C has a hoard of other benefits, including massive jumps in data transfer and charging speeds.

Most laptops also ship with at least one USB-C port and some, like the MacBook Air M4 that we reviewed, come exclusively with said port for connectivity. You may also have heard of USB Power Delivery, which is another bit of technology that the USB-C interface unlocks, offering you up to 240W of charging speeds on compatible devices. The idea behind the new port, besides advancing the connection spec between devices, is to universalize a single type of connector for all gadgets.

Smartphones and laptops have already switched over to USB Type-C, and you will also find the port on accessories like wireless earphones, power banks, and game controllers. If you're curious about other applications of USB-C, read on to discover gadgets you might not have known can be powered by the connector.