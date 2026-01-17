This Popular Car Brand Recorded Its Worst US Sales In Years

Audi has not been having a good time recently, at least not in the U.S. Audi's American sales since the start of the decade haven't been amazing, but 2025 was the worst of a bad bunch. In its 2025 year-end sales report, Audi revealed that it sold just 164,942 cars, a significant 16% drop from 2024's 196,576 units. More damningly, however, 2025's sales are worse than even the peak pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, when Audi sold 186,620 and 196,038 cars, respectively.

Audi's e-tron models sold almost as poorly as in 2024. Sales of the Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron dropped 38% and 48% each, going from 8,546 and 2,810 units sold to 5,264 and 1,474, respectively. The Q8 e-tron, which Audi has officially discontinued, also dragged Audi's 2025 numbers down, with its 642 units sold representing an 89% decline from 2024's 5,978. The e-tron GT's sales also dropped by an eyebrow-raising 59%, although it was never a big seller anyway: Audi sold 2,894 in 2024, and 1,195 left dealership lots in 2025.

ICE cars weren't spared, either. The Audi Q3, which J.D. Power considers one of the best luxury cars under $40,000, suffered a 27% drop in sales, from 32,090 units to 23,581. The Q5 also didn't have a great 2025, although its 46,215 units sold are only 19% down from 2024. By far the biggest loser was the Audi A4, although that's likely due to Audi having discontinued it. Still, a 93% drop in sales to 507 units undoubtedly didn't help Audi's end-of-year numbers.