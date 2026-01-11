Taking Your ATV On A Snowmobile Trail Could Be Breaking The Law

Joseph-Armand Bombardier is credited with creating the first mass-produced Ski-Doo snowmobile model in 1959. Though this model produced around just 10 horsepower, it would set the stage for some of today's highest horsepower snowmobiles from brands like Yamaha. All-terrain vehicle (ATV) development wasn't far behind when the first commercially available six-wheel amphibious ATV (the Jiger) was released in 1961. Not long after, John Plessinger created the three-wheeled Tricart in '67 for a college graduate project. He sold the idea to Sperry-Rand, which offered the model publicly in 1968. This was two years before Honda unveiled its three-wheeled ATC90 to the world and subsequently opened up the ATV market, paving the way for some of the coolest models available today.

The appeal of ATVs lies in their ability to rip through mud, sand, snow, and whatever else Mother Nature throws at them year-round. Meanwhile, snowmobiles have very specific traction requirements and can only be ridden during winter months on well-groomed, snow-packed trails. Because of this, states typically have different regulations for where you can and cannot ride your ATV or snowmobile. Further complicating matters is that certain trails located within national forests, state parks, or on public or private land all have different regulations.

For example, between December 1 and March 31, Indiana's Department of Natural Resources works with local snowmobile clubs and the Indiana Snowmobilers Association to operate over 200 miles of trails. Not only are all snowmobiles required to be registered to use these trails, but leaving them is considered trespassing. Furthermore, wheeled vehicles are strictly prohibited from using designated snowmobile trails at all times in the state.