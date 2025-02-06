4 Of The Highest Horsepower Snowmobiles Ever Built By Yamaha

The Yamaha Motor Company is known for making a wide range of products, from motorcycles to utility vehicles. It's also known for making them go fast. In the 1960s, the company ventured into building snowmobiles. It learned a lot from its first snowmobile design which was doomed to fail, and persevered to become one of the top snowmobile manufacturers out there, known for speed and power.

Advertisement

It shocked the world when the company announced it would cease selling snowmobiles in 2023, with the last to be sold in North America only until the 2025 model year. Yahama announced in a news release that it would "be difficult to continue a sustainable business in the snowmobile market."

Before saying goodbye, however, it launched some of its highest horsepower models as a fond farewell. The 2025 lineup includes the turbocharged Sidewinder models, which are powered by Yamaha's Genesis 998 engine. This beefy engine with a stunning output also drives some of the beasts from Arctic Cat.

Let's take a look at Yamaha's most powerful snowmobiles as they roar off into the sunset.