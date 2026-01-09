This Classic Mercedes G-Class Has Been Trapped In Amber For Over 7 Years

The Mercedes G-Class is an expensive vehicle and a real head-turner in all kinds of ways. For one thing, it's beloved by celebrities. In August 2024, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles shared a series of photographs on social media that showed her sitting on the hood of a shiny new model, complete with an elaborate bow. It's curious to think that the rugged powerhouse of a vehicle was designed as a blend of an off-roader and a model that would be equally comfortable on tarmac. This combination of traits, Mercedes-AMG chief executive Michael Schiebe explained to Road & Track, was "an absolute novelty" when the G-Class family arrived in 1979.

In short, the G-Class has firmly established itself as an eye-catching vehicle, and none more so than a particular 1979 model. The extraordinary model is encased in resin, and a ludicrous amount of it too: 44.4 tonnes. The installation was unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in 2018 in Detroit, and the fact that it features an original model is deeply symbolic. Mercedes-Benz Head of the Off-Road Vehicle product unit, Dr Gunnar Güthenke, explained that "our cult off-road vehicle has been continuously evolving for nearly 40 years – without losing its character or its core values ... the cube expresses this to stunning effect and thus embodies the objective for advancing the G-Class."

Often, classic models of motorcycles and other vehicles can be admired as museum exhibits or find their way into jealously guarded private collections, but the brand opted to do something very special with the preservation of this particular vehicle.