How To Maintain Your Chainsaw Chain To Stop Rust Before It Starts
No matter whether you buy an electric chainsaw or a gas chainsaw, there are a few things you'll need to do to keep it running smoothly. One of the most important things is to make sure that your chainsaw's chain is well maintained and in good condition, since skipping on maintenance increases the chance that the tool could malfunction. Each chainsaw's required maintenance intervals will be slightly different, but your owner's manual will provide the specifics for your saw. Of course, it's important to give equal care to every part of your chainsaw, but here, we're focusing on how to keep your chain in good working order.
The first step is to ensure that your chainsaw and its chain are regularly cleaned. You'll need to detach both the chain and the guide bar – which is the component that the chain rotates around – to clean them, then carefully brush or wipe away any debris that's accumulated on either part. According to Stihl, one of the most effective ways to ensure that your chainsaw's components are completely clean is to use compressed air, since it's particularly effective at removing small, stubborn bits of debris. Using a paintbrush can also be a good way to clean out chainsaw components. Once you've cleaned the chainsaw and chain, be sure to check it's dry before storing it.
Using a specialized chainsaw cleaning spray can also help protect the chain against rust. Brands like Stihl offer their own spray, which can be applied after you've used the tool as an extra layer of protection. While you're using the tool, ensure that it's properly topped up with oil, since it can also have additives designed to protect against corrosion.
Other key things to consider for chain maintenance
Keeping the chain clean and oiled is the best way to ensure it performs well and doesn't rust, but there are a few other steps that chainsaw owners should factor into their maintenance schedule. A clean chain still won't be effective if it isn't sharp enough, but if you need to sharpen your chain, we've already put together a handy guide on how to do it. There are several key warning signsthat mean you'll need to get your sharpening tools ready, including consistent smoke while cutting, an increase in bouncing during cutting, and cuts resulting in fine sawdust. If you prefer to let the experts handle these kinds of maintenance tasks, a dealer can also sharpen the chain and deep clean the saw during servicing.
Another useful chainsaw maintenance tip is to make sure you're storing your chainsaw properly after you've used it. This is particularly important if you don't use the tool all that often. Be sure to clean the saw before putting it into storage, and drain any fuel that's left in the tank. It's also worth double-checking that your storage area is dry, as if it's damp, the saw and its chain will be more prone to rusting. Ideally, you'll need to keep the saw away from dust and direct sunlight. The latter can have a negative effect on the condition of any of the saw's plastic components, although it shouldn't have an effect on the chain itself.