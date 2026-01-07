How To Maintain Your Chainsaw Chain To Stop Rust Before It Starts

No matter whether you buy an electric chainsaw or a gas chainsaw, there are a few things you'll need to do to keep it running smoothly. One of the most important things is to make sure that your chainsaw's chain is well maintained and in good condition, since skipping on maintenance increases the chance that the tool could malfunction. Each chainsaw's required maintenance intervals will be slightly different, but your owner's manual will provide the specifics for your saw. Of course, it's important to give equal care to every part of your chainsaw, but here, we're focusing on how to keep your chain in good working order.

The first step is to ensure that your chainsaw and its chain are regularly cleaned. You'll need to detach both the chain and the guide bar – which is the component that the chain rotates around – to clean them, then carefully brush or wipe away any debris that's accumulated on either part. According to Stihl, one of the most effective ways to ensure that your chainsaw's components are completely clean is to use compressed air, since it's particularly effective at removing small, stubborn bits of debris. Using a paintbrush can also be a good way to clean out chainsaw components. Once you've cleaned the chainsaw and chain, be sure to check it's dry before storing it.

Using a specialized chainsaw cleaning spray can also help protect the chain against rust. Brands like Stihl offer their own spray, which can be applied after you've used the tool as an extra layer of protection. While you're using the tool, ensure that it's properly topped up with oil, since it can also have additives designed to protect against corrosion.