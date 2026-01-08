5 Racetracks Built For F1 (That F1 Doesn't Race On)

A good Formula 1 circuit needs a safe, well-designed track layout, but it also needs to be accessible for fans. The Korea International Circuit in Yeongam, South Korea, ticked neither of those boxes. It was built more than 200 miles away from Seoul, the country's capital, which was a puzzling decision to begin with. To make things worse, construction of the circuit was completed much later than planned, with attendees of the inaugural 2010 Korean F1 Grand Prix finding that the grandstands for spectators were still being built the day before the event.

An issue with the surface at Turn 16 was also fixed during the first race weekend, but drivers generally still weren't particularly positive about the circuit. The layout of the pitlane exit also caused safety concerns, although it was changed during later events. Despite a rocky first Grand Prix, plans remained in place to further develop the area surrounding the track for the following years. However, these plans never turned into reality, and after a few more disappointing events, the circuit was dropped from F1's schedule after 2013. Since then, it has not hosted any further top-level international racing events.

An F1 showcase event was held in Korea featuring Valtteri Bottas in 2025, although it took place at the AMG Speedway, not the Korea International Circuit. For now, there are no plans for the country to return to Grand Prix hosting duties in the future.