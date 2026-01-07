These 5 PopSocket Accessories Will Completely Change How Your Phone Feels

The PopSocket Grip is designed to make your phone easier to hold, effectively turning your fingers into a "mount." But because of its unique design, the company likely realized it could also use the accessory to securely attach your device to various surfaces. PopSocket offers different mount types for use in various situations — there's the laptop mount that sticks to the lid of your computer and slides out to the side to hold your phone, and the multi-surface mount with a single, large suction cup for a more secure attachment to your wall.

You can also get the Flex Mount, a portable tripod, which is an essential accessory for travel vloggers. This gadget is similar to the Gorillapod in that you can use its flexible legs to mount it on an uneven surface or attach it to a pole. However, you should still be careful, as the PopSocket Grip just sits on the mount (unlike some smartphone mounts that grip the phone and screws into the tripod), so it could still fall if you don't place your phone properly on it.

If you use a PopSocket Grip with your phone and you also use it for navigation while driving, you can also get a couple of different mounts for it. There's the car vent mount that lets you place your phone on your vehicle's air conditioning vent. However, I'm not a fan of this particular type of holder, as most car vents aren't designed to support the added weight of the mount and your phone. A better option is the Car & Desk Mount, which secures to your windshield or dashboard via a strong suction cup — it can also work on your desk.