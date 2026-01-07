These 5 PopSocket Accessories Will Completely Change How Your Phone Feels
A PopSocket is one of the handiest accessories for the back of your phone, helping secure the device between your fingers and reducing your chances of dropping it. And while the company is known for its phone grips that could double as a stand, it also makes several other accessories that give you more usability from your mobile device. So, if you like its pop-up grips that you stick to the back of your phone, consider getting these other items that expand on that functionality.
These items do everything from letting you stick your mobile phone and other gadgets on walls and other places, to keeping your cards safe, and even recharging your device. Getting these items will go beyond helping you hold them in your hands, allowing you to get so much more out of a seemingly simple grip. And if you use PopSockets for things other than your phone, you could use these accessories for them, too.
Suck-Up Grip
The Suck-Up Grip is just like the original PopSocket Grip, but the company expanded its usability by replacing the flat surface of the top of the grip with suction cups. This lets you stick it to practically any smooth, flat surface without needing any adhesive. This is useful because it lets you attach your phone to a vertical surface, like a kitchen window or the glass in your bathroom, allowing you to continue watching that podcast as you prepare for the morning. It's also perfect for shooting TikTok videos as it lets you mount your smartphone to a wall while taking selfie videos — ideal if you don't have a tripod and need to shoot a short clip.
What's great about PopSocket's Suck-Up Grip is that it comes with a MagSafe mount, so you don't have to stick anything to your phone or case if it comes with a magnetic back. And even if you don't have this feature, you can use the included magnetic adapter ring to make any case compatible with this accessory. That way, you can use the Suck-Up Grip without needing a MagSafe ring adapter if you have an Android phone.
Mounts
The PopSocket Grip is designed to make your phone easier to hold, effectively turning your fingers into a "mount." But because of its unique design, the company likely realized it could also use the accessory to securely attach your device to various surfaces. PopSocket offers different mount types for use in various situations — there's the laptop mount that sticks to the lid of your computer and slides out to the side to hold your phone, and the multi-surface mount with a single, large suction cup for a more secure attachment to your wall.
You can also get the Flex Mount, a portable tripod, which is an essential accessory for travel vloggers. This gadget is similar to the Gorillapod in that you can use its flexible legs to mount it on an uneven surface or attach it to a pole. However, you should still be careful, as the PopSocket Grip just sits on the mount (unlike some smartphone mounts that grip the phone and screws into the tripod), so it could still fall if you don't place your phone properly on it.
If you use a PopSocket Grip with your phone and you also use it for navigation while driving, you can also get a couple of different mounts for it. There's the car vent mount that lets you place your phone on your vehicle's air conditioning vent. However, I'm not a fan of this particular type of holder, as most car vents aren't designed to support the added weight of the mount and your phone. A better option is the Car & Desk Mount, which secures to your windshield or dashboard via a strong suction cup — it can also work on your desk.
Cases
Phone cases are essential for protecting your investment, especially if you feel that you've spent too much on your latest device. But if you recently got a new device and want to buy accessories from the same store for convenience and to save on shipping, you can get both grips and cases directly from PopSocket.
The company offers phone cases in various designs for all iPhone models from the iPhone 13 and newer. It also offers options for the flagship S series of Samsung phones, including the base, Plus, and Ultra models, from the S22 through the S25. Aside from these two popular mobile devices, you can also get cases for the 11th- and 12th-generation Amazon Kindles.
The one thing that we love about PopSocket cases is that they have MagSafe. This ensures that the MagSafe feature on iPhones remains strong, even when a case is on your mobile device. Aside from that, it also introduces the feature to Samsung phones and even the Amazon Kindle eBook readers, allowing you to use it with other MagSafe accessories from both PopSocket and other brands.
PopWallet+
While apps and smartphones have taken over almost everything we use daily, there are still times when you need to bring your physical ID and credit/debit cards for certain transactions. But if you often misplace your wallet, then a PopWallet+ might be the solution that you're looking for. These accessories attach to the back of your phone via MagSafe or adhesive, so you won't forget where you placed your cards again.
These PopSocket wallets come in two flavors: Hard Cover models with a rigid exterior and Softgoods, made from a softer material. Both of these wallet types hold three cards each and come with a bottom notch, ensuring that you can easily access your cards. Of course, they also have a matching grip to make it easier to hold both the wallet and your phone. MagSafe PopWallet+ models come with an adaptor ring, too, so even if you don't have a MagSafe case, you can attach the ring to your current case to keep the accessory secure on the back of your phone.
PowerPack
A MagSafe power bank is a convenient way to extend your phone's battery life. All you need to do is attach it to the back of your device, and it will start charging — no need to carry a USB cable. However, holding both your phone and a power bank in one hand can be difficult, especially if you have smaller hands. The added weight can also be tiring to grip, especially if you want to doom-scroll for several more hours.
PopSocket fixed this with the MagSafe PowerPack, a 5,000 mAh MagSafe power bank with a built-in PopSocket Grip that should be good enough for one full charge. It also has a single USB-C port for wired charging — a crucial feature if you want to make the most of your power bank (like when you're traveling), especially since wireless charging is comparably less efficient.
But even though the built-in grip makes the PowerPack convenient to use, the added weight will still make your phone harder to hold. So, you'll appreciate the 7.5-watt (iPhone) and 15-watt (Android) fast wireless charging it offers. More importantly, the USB-C port has a max capacity of 20 watts, letting you quickly recharge your devices (including the power bank itself) via wired charging.