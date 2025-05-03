PopSockets Aren't Just For Phones - Here Are Other Ways They Come In Handy

You can use a PopSocket with big-screen devices like an Amazon Kindle. By attaching a PopSocket to the back of the Kindle, you can have a better grip on it and minimize the chances of it falling on your face while reading in bed. You can also use the PopSocket as your Kindle stand to give a bit of rest to your hands. Nintendo Switch is another big-screen device on which you can attach PopSockets. Many users are already using this hack, and according to them, PopSocket works better than the built-in kickstand that you get with the Nintendo Switch.

Advertisement

If you don't prefer Bluetooth headphones and like to use wired ones, you'll agree that the biggest issue with wired earbuds is that they always end up a tangled mess. However, you can solve this problem using PopSockets. All you need to do is purchase two PopSockets and attach one at the top of a surface and the other just below it. Then, you can wrap the earbuds around the PopSocket when you are not using them. While this hack might require a bit more effort than simply putting the earbuds in your pocket, it would ensure that you don't have to untangle them every time you take them out of your pocket.

Along with wired earbuds, you can use the two PopSockets combination to better manage your laptop charger or any other wired item. Lastly, if you have a VR headset like the Meta Quest 3, you can attach the PopSocket to any flat surface in your house and then hang the headset on it.

Advertisement