PopSockets Aren't Just For Phones - Here Are Other Ways They Come In Handy
Launched in 2014 by David Barnett, PopSockets has become an important accessory these days. If you haven't heard of them before, then as a heads-up, they're a small circular accessory made of plastic that gets attached to a flat surface. Once attached, you can pull its outer surface and then slip your fingers between them. This way, you can have a better grip on the device to which it is attached.
Initially, they were only popular among Gen Z crowds. Slowly, however, they have become an essential accessory, and you can find people of all age groups using them. While they are generally used with smartphones, where people attach them to the back of their device to have a better grip, especially when they have to take selfies, they can also be used in other ways. We'll share some unique ways to use a PopSocket in your day-to-day life beyond just on your phone.
Different ways to use a PopSocket
You can use a PopSocket with big-screen devices like an Amazon Kindle. By attaching a PopSocket to the back of the Kindle, you can have a better grip on it and minimize the chances of it falling on your face while reading in bed. You can also use the PopSocket as your Kindle stand to give a bit of rest to your hands. Nintendo Switch is another big-screen device on which you can attach PopSockets. Many users are already using this hack, and according to them, PopSocket works better than the built-in kickstand that you get with the Nintendo Switch.
If you don't prefer Bluetooth headphones and like to use wired ones, you'll agree that the biggest issue with wired earbuds is that they always end up a tangled mess. However, you can solve this problem using PopSockets. All you need to do is purchase two PopSockets and attach one at the top of a surface and the other just below it. Then, you can wrap the earbuds around the PopSocket when you are not using them. While this hack might require a bit more effort than simply putting the earbuds in your pocket, it would ensure that you don't have to untangle them every time you take them out of your pocket.
Along with wired earbuds, you can use the two PopSockets combination to better manage your laptop charger or any other wired item. Lastly, if you have a VR headset like the Meta Quest 3, you can attach the PopSocket to any flat surface in your house and then hang the headset on it.