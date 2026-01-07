14 Much-Needed Microsoft Teams Features Are Coming In 2026

Microsoft Teams is either an app you've rarely ever used and care very little about, or it's one you rely on daily — be it out of preference or corporate obligation. If you belong to the second camp of people, you'll know how frustrating of an experience it can be when things break, calls drop, or the app starts functioning like it's running on early 2000s hardware. Issues like these can be present for a variety of reasons, especially given how complex some organizational setups can be.

Despite its flaws, Teams has managed to crawl up to 320 million monthly active users, in a metric shared by Microsoft in late 2023. This mass use is what fuels the constant under-the-hood changes and feature additions that the service undergoes. A recent example includes an upcoming update that lets you share your location with your boss on Microsoft Teams. Granted, most of these updates aren't exciting or revolutionary, but they do individually contribute to a better digital workspace.

If you do use Teams on a daily basis, you'll be glad to know that Microsoft does take its product seriously and has a beefy feature roadmap planned out for 2026. There are over 60 features in development — some that directly bring improvements for us end users. We've bundled some of the more exciting updates into this read, which focuses on features most regular Microsoft Teams users may actually benefit from.