Microsoft Teams Keyboard Shortcuts You Should Know On Windows

With Teams primarily being a messaging app, it can be very handy to know the message-related keyboard shortcuts used in the app. Here are a few of them:

Ctrl + Shift + N

This is an easy way to open a new chat. The compose box opens in a separate window with the recipient field unfilled.

Ctrl + R

Pressing this shifts the focus/mouse from the chat box to the compose box.

Shift + Enter

This starts a new line in the compose box.

Ctrl + Shift + I

If you want your recipient to pay closer attention to your message, you can mark it as important.

Ctrl + Shift + X

Use this to expand the compose box, so you can access more writing tools like font size, paragraph style, and indent.

Ctrl + Enter

When the compose box is expanded, a simple press of the Enter key won't send your message right away. You need to press Ctrl + Enter instead.

Ctrl + M

While inside the chat box, press Ctrl + M to bring the focus to the messages in the thread. Press the Up and Down arrow keys to move between the messages.

Enter

When the messages are focused (after pressing Ctrl + M), press Enter and the Left or Right arrow keys to select a reaction.