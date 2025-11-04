Microsoft Teams Is Getting An Update You Should Know About – Sharing Your Location With Your Boss

Administrators can activate location auto-detection across an entire company, or they can just limit it to certain departments. Either way, the location data lasts only through working hours, and any users who connect after those hours won't appear as in-office. Similar location tools already exist in Teams, but they're completely voluntary and have to be set manually. This new update makes it a passive, always-on thing instead. (If only the same could be said for keeping your Teams status green.)

The timing is interesting: Microsoft has continued to push its workforce toward more in-person collaboration in recent months, with the company going as far as to say that all employees that live within 50 miles of a Microsoft office have to work onsite at least three days per week starting in 2026. Earlier this year, Microsoft also introduced Copilot Dashboard Benchmarks: a way to monitor how widely employees use AI tools and other Copilot features.

The new Teams feature will certainly complement these shifts, giving managers a way to do attendance without needing to do any manual check-ins. Or, you know, simply trusting that the people you chose to employ will follow the rules. So, is it convenience, or is it control? Alas, that's for Teams users to decide every time they log on at work from December on.