5 Dollar General Home Improvement Products You Didn't Realize Existed

Home improvement chains like Home Depot and Lowe's, as well as hardware stores like Ace, are a go-to for many homeowners looking for tools and other accessories needed to maintain and renovate their property. In recent years, especially with the proliferation of online shopping, it's also become fairly easy to find many tools from Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers with broader offerings. These companies even have house brands (like Amazon Basics and Walmart's Hart Tools).

They aren't the only general-purpose retailers that have gotten into the home improvement game, however. Dollar General also has its own house brands, which sell everything from pet food to cosmetics. While the chain sells popular products you can find nearly anywhere — including everyone's favorite rust removal lubricant — it also produces its own hardware lines that make basic tools and other gear one might find useful around the house. There are some products, as well as convenient bundles, that you may not have realized were available at Dollar General — let alone made by the company.

Dollar General's entire business model is offering cheaper products — it's right there in the name — and these home improvement supplies are typically more affordable than name brands or even the store brands you'd find at places like Home Depot. These lower prices may come with a catch, though. One of the things you should know about Dollar General's USB cables and chargers, for example, is that they may not be as durable — or even reliable — as more well-known brands. The same may be true for its tools and home improvement accessories, as well, though some may be cheap enough that you might find them worth trying out. Here are five Dollar General home improvement products you didn't realize existed.