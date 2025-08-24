The Cheap Stanley Multi-Bit Screwdriver That's Great For Everyday Use
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A screwdriver comes in handy so often that there's no reason not to keep more than one around the house, like in your kitchen, bathroom, junk drawer, or garage. Ideally, some or all of these would be multi-bit screwdrivers, which are more versatile and even more likely to come in clutch when you need them. To that end, Stanley makes a 6-in-1 Multi-Bit Screwdriver that's cheap enough that you could feasibly pick up several if you wanted to without breaking the bank.
Stanley's Quick Change Interchangeable Screwdriver offers both standard slotted flathead (3/16-inch and ¼-inch) and Phillips-head tips (PH1 and PH2), as well as a 5/16-inch and ¼-inch nut driver. Despite costing less than a sawbuck, it's not a cheaply-made tool and is built with a chrome-plated bar that will help resist corrosion and extend the life of the driver. The molded handle uses two different materials, including a black rubberized grip for better control and comfort. Stanley says it's built with three distinct zones optimized for either precision, torque, or speed. The handle is 4.5 inches long, while the shaft is 3.5 inches, and the tool is 1.5 inches wide overall.
Home Depot sells the Stanley 6-in-1 Quick Change Interchangeable Screwdriver (model STHT60083) for $6.44. Stanley offers a limited lifetime warranty for the product.
What do users like or dislike about Stanley's Multi-Bit Screwdriver?
Stanley has a great reputation for its power tools, and, based on user reviews for its 6-in-1 Multi-Bit Screwdriver, the manufacturer's hand tools are pretty solid, too. Over 200 Home Depot customers have weighed in on the product and scored it an average of 4.5 out of 5, with 86% of surveyed users recommending it. Stanley's product description emphasizes the comfort and utility of its handle, so it's not much of a surprise that many good reviews focus on and confirm this aspect of the screwdriver.
Users also praise the convenient size of the tool and say it's easy to store somewhere accessible. One Home Depot customer says it fit nicely in their tool box and had a good feel, particularly to its weight. They also mention how helpful its multifunctional design is for everyday light tasks.
Not all reviews are great, though, and some that are mostly positive mention issues with the tool retaining its bits. The Stanley Quick Change Interchangeable Screwdriver doesn't have a magnetic tip, which makes it harder to keep bits in place, especially while in use. Some users have the opposite complaint, including one customer who said they had to use pliers because the bit was stuck. Despite these noted shortcomings, the driver's good-to-great reviews far outnumber its negative ones, and you likely wouldn't regret spending less than $7 on the tool. Of course, you could always treat yourself (and your wrist) by upgrading to one of the best electric screwdrivers on the market.