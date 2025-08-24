The Cheap Stanley Multi-Bit Screwdriver That's Great For Everyday Use

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A screwdriver comes in handy so often that there's no reason not to keep more than one around the house, like in your kitchen, bathroom, junk drawer, or garage. Ideally, some or all of these would be multi-bit screwdrivers, which are more versatile and even more likely to come in clutch when you need them. To that end, Stanley makes a 6-in-1 Multi-Bit Screwdriver that's cheap enough that you could feasibly pick up several if you wanted to without breaking the bank.

Stanley's Quick Change Interchangeable Screwdriver offers both standard slotted flathead (3/16-inch and ¼-inch) and Phillips-head tips (PH1 and PH2), as well as a 5/16-inch and ¼-inch nut driver. Despite costing less than a sawbuck, it's not a cheaply-made tool and is built with a chrome-plated bar that will help resist corrosion and extend the life of the driver. The molded handle uses two different materials, including a black rubberized grip for better control and comfort. Stanley says it's built with three distinct zones optimized for either precision, torque, or speed. The handle is 4.5 inches long, while the shaft is 3.5 inches, and the tool is 1.5 inches wide overall.

Home Depot sells the Stanley 6-in-1 Quick Change Interchangeable Screwdriver (model STHT60083) for $6.44. Stanley offers a limited lifetime warranty for the product.