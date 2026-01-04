4 Simple Questions ChatGPT Still Can't Answer

ChatGPT will always provide an answer to whatever question you ask it. You can put in the most garbled helping of word salad, and OpenAI's chatbot will come up with a well-meaning response. It just wants to help. However, that doesn't mean it will answer correctly or satisfactorily, or that it will understand the question.

The large language model became mainstream at the end of 2022 and has since seen numerous updates, including its current release, GPT-5.2. Things that it used to struggle with no longer pose a problem. Only a year ago, ChatGPT often failed to provide accurate word counts and generated fictional sources, but these no longer seem to be commonplace issues. However, there are still some kinds of questions that ChatGPT simply cannot answer. Of course, articles like this — where we point out the stuff that it still gets wrong — provide useful feedback to AI companies on what to tackle next.

Whether it will become a faultless source of information remains to be seen. For now, OpenAI still appends a warning to every response page stating that "ChatGPT can make mistakes." It's why you should never ask ChatGPT for advice on things like finances or medical matters. Part of the problem is inbuilt. Its training and model specifications can lead it to prioritize confident and compliant answers above truthful ones. In its release notes for GPT-5, OpenAI stated that it had "reduced rates of deception from 4.8% to 2.1%, which means that it's still a way away from being foolproof, even according to its own benchmarks. Real-world usage can push the numbers higher, especially if, like me, you're deliberately trying to trip it up.