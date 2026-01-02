How Using A Private Network Address On iPhone Works (And Why You Should)

Apple tends to keep most of its convenient features, like AirDrop, locked to its own hardware, but this is also what allows its products to offer some of the best security features in the space. iPhones have always been praised for the several privacy-oriented settings they come with, and it's good to see that Apple isn't slowing down in this regard. Take, for instance, the Advanced Tracking and Fingerprinting Protection feature in iOS 26, which is a new addition.

Another privacy measure that modern iPhones use is private network addresses. To understand how this feature works, let's get the fundamentals out of the way. Every smart device has a MAC (Media Access Control) address, which it uses to identify itself to every Wi-Fi network it connects to. In simpler words, a MAC address acts like a digital fingerprint for your device. Routers require a device's MAC address to assign it an IP address and allow device filtering. Typically, MAC addresses don't change, but there are ways you could spoof them for added privacy gains.

This is exactly what the Private Wi-Fi Address feature on iOS does. Instead of using the same hardware MAC address across all networks, the feature generates a unique MAC address for your device for each Wi-Fi network it connects to. This prevents possible triangulation that bad actors can exploit to track your device's network activity. The feature is turned on by default, and Apple recommends you leave it on for better privacy.