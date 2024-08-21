How Does A DNS Server Work & What Does The Abbreviation Stand For?

The Internet has roots reaching back to the late 1950s, but the World Wide Web wasn't made publicly accessible until 1993. We now rely on the global network for everything from basic communication to shopping and banking, although that dependence leaves us vulnerable to disruptions like the Crowdstrike outage that knocked out much of the internet on July 19. While widespread glitches like that are rare, the Internet is a delicate array of interdependent systems, and there are many potential points of failure that could result in the inability to load a particular website at a given time.

Most internet users are familiar with the acronym "DNS," which sometimes pops up in an error message when a site won't load. DNS stands for "Domain Name System," and the servers that manage this system are responsible for directing internet traffic to the correct place. A domain name is the address you type into your browser bar when you want to visit a website, for example, "SlashGear.com" or "Google.com."

Computer servers like the ones that host websites are assigned a unique Internet Protocol, or IP, address. Domain Name Servers are responsible for converting text addresses to the appropriate numerical address for each server. They act as a directory of sorts, translating familiar and easy-to-remember words into the inscrutable numbers your browser needs to locate a particular website.

