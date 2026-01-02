5 Tools Craftsman Makes That Ryobi Doesn't

Take a stroll through your favorite hardware store, and it might start to look like most major tool brands are copying one another's products. But just because you see similar Craftsman and Ryobi tools in the aisles of your local Home Depot doesn't mean they have identical catalogs. Ryobi has built a great reputation around cordless, consumer-friendly tools for light-duty DIY projects. Craftsman, on the other hand, continues to revolve around mechanics-grade hand tools, professional shop equipment, and storage solutions to last you years.

You can really see this difference in the tools Craftsman makes that Ryobi doesn't. If you need something Ryobi doesn't make, Craftsman is one of a few mainstream brands you can turn to. These aren't minor accessories or niche add-ons, to be clear. They're major tools that you won't find exact copies of in the Ryobi product line. From full-size power tools to professional kits, we've found six Craftsman tools that you can't find a Ryobi dupe for.