5 Tools Craftsman Makes That Ryobi Doesn't
Take a stroll through your favorite hardware store, and it might start to look like most major tool brands are copying one another's products. But just because you see similar Craftsman and Ryobi tools in the aisles of your local Home Depot doesn't mean they have identical catalogs. Ryobi has built a great reputation around cordless, consumer-friendly tools for light-duty DIY projects. Craftsman, on the other hand, continues to revolve around mechanics-grade hand tools, professional shop equipment, and storage solutions to last you years.
You can really see this difference in the tools Craftsman makes that Ryobi doesn't. If you need something Ryobi doesn't make, Craftsman is one of a few mainstream brands you can turn to. These aren't minor accessories or niche add-ons, to be clear. They're major tools that you won't find exact copies of in the Ryobi product line. From full-size power tools to professional kits, we've found six Craftsman tools that you can't find a Ryobi dupe for.
14-piece T-handle hex key set
Craftsman's 14-piece T-handle hex key set gives you something Ryobi doesn't: a big set of T-shaped handheld hex keys. Ryobi offers hex key bits for power tools, sure, but the company doesn't make a standalone T-handle hex key kit in either metric or SAE. It's one of several examples you'll see here where Ryobi seems to put more focus on power tools than hand tools. For top-rated hand tools, Craftsman is a better bet; in this case, they offer an Assorted T-Handle Metric and Standard (SAE) 14-Piece Ball End Hex Key Set, which you can find at Lowe's for $36.98.
This Craftsman set includes both metric and standard sizes, which means it gives you common mechanical and household fasteners in one organized package. Each key features a ball-end design, which helps a lot when it's not possible to tackle the job head-on. They're finished with a wear-resistant black oxide coating. The bi-material T-handles give you both comfort and torque. Plus, it all comes in a compact tabletop case to keep the keys organized and portable.
25-piece 6-in. screwdriver set
Being a major power tool brand, Ryobi isn't really the brand to turn to if you're in search of a screwdriver set. Similar to the hex key set above, Ryobi's screwdriver offerings mostly only exist as interchangeable bits for its drills and drivers, not as a comprehensive, fixed-shaft hand tool. Once again, Craftsman can help with that. They have a 25-Piece 6-in Screwdriver Set, available at Lowe's for $43.98 at the time of writing, with a wide variety of both traditional screwdrivers and specialty tools.
The set includes flat, Phillips, Torx and square drives in multiple lengths along with hook-and-pick tools, offset screwdrivers, and a keychain accessory. The blades are made from heat-treated super-durable alloy steel, while the shafts have a corrosion-resistant satin-nickel finish. The handles are made from acetate and shaped for comfort across carpentry, electrical, mechanical, plumbing, and maintenance jobs (not to mention household fixes).
6-gallon pancake air compressor
Ryobi has some small inflators and a few cordless air solutions, but it doesn't offer a 6-gallon pancake air compressor as Craftsman does. Craftsman's 6-Gallon Portable Electric 150 PSI Pancake Air Compressor, which we found on sale at Lowe's for $99.00 at the time of this writing, provides up to 150 PSI and delivers 2.6 SCFM at 90 PSI, making it suitable for nail guns, tire inflation, and even select air tools. Its oil-free pump helps reduce the amount of maintenance you need to do, while its dual gauges let you monitor both tank and regulated pressure.
The air compressor also comes with two quick couplers for two simultaneous tool connections, along with a large regulator knob for any adjustments. It's designed to start reliably in both cold weather and low-voltage conditions. It weighs just over 30 pounds and comes equipped with rubberized feet for maximum stability.
Super-sized mechanics tool sets
In line with the hex keys and the screwdrivers, one of the biggest distinctions between Craftsman and Ryobi definitely seems to be mechanics tool sets. Ryobi simply doesn't offer as many SAE-and metric kits for automotive work as Craftsman does.(Not to mention, the ones Ryobi does sell aren't anywhere near as large as Craftsman's sets.)
To prove this point: Craftsman has a 32-piece combination wrench set as well as a VERSASTACK 242-piece mechanics tool set, while Ryobi has neither. The wrench set has everything from miniature wrenches for tight spaces to full-size wrenches for higher-torque applications. Similarly, the mechanics tool set comes with low-profile ratchets in three drive sizes, dozens of sockets, combination wrenches, specialty bits and hex keys, all organized in a three-drawer VERSASTACK hard case. Ryobi's offerings don't even compare.
At Lowe's, you can get Craftsman's 32-Piece Set Metric and Standard (SAE) Combination Wrench Set for $93.98, and you can get the 242-Piece Standard (SAE) and Metric Mechanics Tool Set for $219.00.
Rolling tool cabinet
Ryobi might have a robust selection of portable tool chests and modular storage options to choose from, but it doesn't make a professional-grade rolling tool cabinet like Craftsman. The Craftsman 2000 Series 10-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet, which is available at Lowe's for $539.00 at the time of writing, is just one of many examples of this.
Built from 18- to 20-gauge steel with an I-Frame construction, the cabinet carries a total load rating of 1,500 pounds. Each drawer supports up to 100 pounds and rides on full-extension ball-bearing slides with soft-close. The cabinet gives you more than 18,500 cubic inches of storage and includes liners for every drawer (plus an embossed top mat). To help it roll, the cabinet has five-inch polyurethane casters with toe-locking brakes. It also has a built-in locking system to keep your tools safe. Ryobi's storage solutions just can't compete at this scale or durability level.