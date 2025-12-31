Where Are Nintendo Switches Built?

Global manufacturing is a reality of the world we live in. No matter how indelibly associated a company is with its country of origin, some (or all) of its products will almost invariably be produced overseas. For example, Milwaukee, as American as it may seem, makes some of its tools in the same global factories as Ryobi. The same applies to game companies and their consoles, like Nintendo and its Switch consoles.

The Nintendo Switch is one of Nintendo's best-selling consoles ever, with the company estimating that it has sold 154.01 million units as of December 2025 — just behind the classic 3DS. Its successor, the Nintendo Switch 2, has had a great six months, too, selling 10.36 million units since launching in June 2025.

Up until 2019, Nintendo primarily built the Switch in China. However, U.S.-China trade tensions during President Trump's first stint in the White House pushed the company to transition at least some of its Switch manufacturing to Vietnam. There has also been evidence that Nintendo builds some variants, such as the Switch Lite, in Cambodia. The story seems much the same for the Switch 2, with Chinese and Vietnamese factories churning out Nintendo's latest handheld console for international markets.