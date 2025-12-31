Where Are Nintendo Switches Built?
Global manufacturing is a reality of the world we live in. No matter how indelibly associated a company is with its country of origin, some (or all) of its products will almost invariably be produced overseas. For example, Milwaukee, as American as it may seem, makes some of its tools in the same global factories as Ryobi. The same applies to game companies and their consoles, like Nintendo and its Switch consoles.
The Nintendo Switch is one of Nintendo's best-selling consoles ever, with the company estimating that it has sold 154.01 million units as of December 2025 — just behind the classic 3DS. Its successor, the Nintendo Switch 2, has had a great six months, too, selling 10.36 million units since launching in June 2025.
Up until 2019, Nintendo primarily built the Switch in China. However, U.S.-China trade tensions during President Trump's first stint in the White House pushed the company to transition at least some of its Switch manufacturing to Vietnam. There has also been evidence that Nintendo builds some variants, such as the Switch Lite, in Cambodia. The story seems much the same for the Switch 2, with Chinese and Vietnamese factories churning out Nintendo's latest handheld console for international markets.
Vietnam has become a hotspot for console manufacturing
According to a Bloomberg report, about a third of Nintendo's pre-launch Switch 2 production came from Vietnam, as the company attempted to lessen the blow of President Trump's proposed tariffs by building up a stockpile of units ahead of the console's June 2025 launch. The company tasked with building the Switch and Switch 2 in Vietnam is Japanese-registered Hosiden Corp, which also has facilities in China and Malaysia.
Nintendo isn't the only console-maker building its products in Vietnam. Sony builds the PlayStation 5 in Vietnam as well, with Goertek Inc. and Pegatron Corp both manufacturing the console. Goertek has been building PS5s since at least the early 2020s, with a 2022 Nikkei report indicating that it was the second-biggest source of PS5s ahead of Pegatron. Sony builds the PlayStation 5 in other countries, too, including Japan, although it's not clear how it distributes its console manufacturing. Taiwan-headquartered Pegatron Corp's Vietnamese facilities also assemble Microsoft's Xbox consoles, meaning that all three major players are accounted for.
It seems like there's going to be a lot of growth in Vietnam's console manufacturing sector, too. A Reuters report from December 2025 claims that Foxconn is seeking to expand its Vietnam factory, allowing it to make a maximum of 4.8 million Xbox consoles yearly. The same report also claimed that Chinese company Luxshare-ICT is also looking to make 4.5 million consoles a year in Vietnam, although it's not clear which consoles these are.