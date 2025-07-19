Where Does Sony Build Its PlayStation 5 Consoles?

Sony's PlayStations are the most successful consoles of all time. While the PlayStation 2 takes top billing, the PlayStation 5 can still boast sales of over 77.7 million units since it was released in 2020. This includes later iterations like the PlayStation 5 Slim in 2023 and the Pro, an upgrade with new features released in 2024. But where are all of these consoles coming from? Sony, a company based out of Tokyo, Japan, states that its PlayStation 5 consoles are manufactured at the Kisarazu site in Chiba, Japan, which has been in operation since 1953.

However, photos shared by a Redditor upon the PlayStation 5's release showed some PS5 boxes stated the consoles were made in China, while others were made in Japan (with accessories made in China). Sony does have branches in China, including manufacturing, although it has moved some of its production to other countries in recent years. It's likely that many of Sony's PlayStation 5 consoles and their hardware were made in China — and that even the consoles made in Japan used components that were made in or purchased from China.