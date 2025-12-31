4 Simple Tips To Improve The Picture Quality On Your New Roku TV

When buying a new Roku TV, you might assume the picture will look great right out of the box. And for many, that may be perfectly true (at least to a point). Roku TVs are cheap and highly rated, and they give you a solid enough image using the default settings. But those settings are meant to work throughout a variety of rooms, lighting conditions, and content types — they're not specialized to your unique needs. Alas, that part's on you. And for that reason, many owners never realize how much better their TV can look with just a little bit of adjusting.

Improving the picture quality on your Roku TV doesn't require any deep technical knowledge. The system includes built-in picture modes, easily adjustable settings, and optional expert controls that can significantly improve your TV's brightness, color, motion, and contrast. Whether you plan to be streaming movies, watching live TV, playing video games, or some combination of the three, there are optimal settings for you. Here's how you can get a cleaner, more accurate, and more enjoyable image out of your Roku TV.