How To Turn Off Motion Smoothing On Your Roku TV (And Why You Might Want To)

Roku's latest firmware update, OS 13, added a slew of new features, including Backdrops, Roku Smart Picture, and even some new cars to the iconic Roku City screensaver. However, it seems to have also included a new bug that automatically turns on a setting long despised by movie lovers: motion smoothing.

Following the release of the update, many Roku TV owners have reported motion smoothing suddenly being activated on their devices with no way to turn it off. The bug seems to only be affecting TCL TVs running Roku's latest software, so those using an external streaming box are likely fine. From our own tests, those with access to Roku's "Expert" picture settings are also unaffected. However, even users who have never previously had motion smoothing settings have noticed an unusual spike in the frame rates of their favorite shows and movies. And since their TVs have never supported the feature before, there isn't an option in their settings to turn it off.

Roku has acknowledged the bug on their community forums, saying that they are looking into possible solutions, but the cause remains unclear. Roku Smart Pictures, one of the new features, automatically adjusts your picture settings depending on what you're watching, so that could be where the bug originated, but that's mostly speculation.