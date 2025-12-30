5 Realities Of Oil Rig Jobs No One Talks About

If you are considering a career working on an offshore rig, you probably already have a sense of the demanding schedule that comes with the job. Though exact schedules will vary, you can generally expect to spend around two or three weeks on the rig, followed by two weeks ashore. That means, of course, that when you're on the rig, your work literally becomes your life. And that means living with your coworkers.

Depending on the size, there could be as many as 200 workers on board an offshore rig at any given time, and even when you aren't working a shift, you are going to be eating, sleeping, and spending your free time in close proximity to others. It's one thing to have problems with people at work and then going home, it's another to have to eat or sleep in the same room as them for a couple of weeks straight. For example, one oil worker on Reddit reported having to share a single restroom with six other people.

Then again, being "stuck" with other workers for days on end doesn't have to be a negative, and a lot of rig workers actually view the camaraderie and teamwork as a benefit of the job. But if you are the kind of person who doesn't always enjoy being around other people and highly values having their own personal space, the human factors of working on a rig could end up being a dealbreaker.