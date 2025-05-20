Which Country Owns The Most Number Of Oil Rigs?

Oil rigs are structures used to extract crude oil and natural gas from beneath the Earth's surface, and there are many spread all over the globe. While most people think of offshore oil platforms as the only types of oil rigs, thanks to one of the largest oil spills on record in the Gulf of Mexico, there are plenty in use on the land as well. Essentially, anywhere people have detected enough oil to bother extracting, someone has come along with an oil rig to dig it out of the ground.

Oil rigs extract their precious natural resource from deep within the Earth and send it out for refinement, the process that turns crude oil into gasoline, kerosene, and many other oil derivatives. While it's well known that oil-rich nations in the Middle East extract a ton of oil, they're not the only nations involved. The United States, Russian Federation, Venezuela, and many other nations all use oil rigs to get their oil, and these expensive systems are arguably some of the most important machines on the planet.

That's due to humanity's current dependence on oil, which isn't looking to change in the near future. Of the many nations that employ oil rigs, the United States far outpaces every country that follows. That's not to say there aren't a ton of them in operation globally that aren't owned by the U.S., but the vast majority of them are. Here's how many the U.S. has in operation and how the nation compares to other oil-producing countries around the world.

