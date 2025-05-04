What Are The 2 Largest Oil Spills On Record? (And What Caused Them?)

Oceanic oil spills are one of the worst events humanity can inflict upon the natural world. Whether it's from an oil rig's mishap or deliberate wartime actions, oil being dumped into the ocean can cause horrible, lasting damage to life both under and above the water. Natural environments are fouled, animals are sickened and injured, and toxic compounds find their way into humanity's sources of food and water. It's a net negative for the entire planet, and it takes a lengthy, expensive effort to clean up.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, despite how catastrophic oil spills can be for everyone and everything, they happen with worrying frequency. For about as long as there has been a fossil-fuel industry transforming crude oil to gasoline, and especially as long as there's been off-shore drilling, oil spills have occurred both by accident and through deliberate, malicious action. There have been more than enough over the decades to fill a list, but if we were to narrow the scope, the two worst oil spills were the accidental Deepwater Horizon spill of 2010 and the deliberate spill in the Persian Gulf in 1991.