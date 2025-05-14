How Many People Work On An Offshore Oil Rig And How Long Do They Stay Onboard?

There's no denying just what a time commitment working on an oil rig can be, nor how isolated one might feel while doing so. The latter in particular comes with the territory at times: The Perdido oil rig is approximately 200 miles from the nearest land, situated in the Gulf of Mexico, the tragic setting for one of the biggest oil spills on record. This may be an extreme case in terms of distance, but this vast structure (550 feet in length) reinforces the familiar notion that working on an offshore oil rig often means significant time far away from home.

Advertisement

The U.K. government's National Careers Service underscores the importance of preparing oneself for demanding work schedules from the start if considering such a career, suggesting a schedule consisting of "2 to 3 weeks at a time on a rig, followed by onshore leave of around 2 weeks." This is variable according to the specifics of a role, but dividing half of one's time between the rig and home in this way is a standard situation for so many in the industry.

Similarly, rigs vary quite widely in size, and so can the number of staff active on them. There will be approximately 200 people on larger oil rigs at any one time. Speaking on the Club Random Podcast in January 2024, country singer and former oil rig worker Trace Adkins compared the hustle and bustle of life on an offshore installation as "a continuation of a team sport almost," noting that "there were 40 or 50 men on that rig."

Advertisement