Do Offshore Oil Rigs Float? Here's How They Stay In Place

Off-shore oil drilling currently accounts for over 35% of the world's total oil production, and that number has consistently risen over recent history. While a majority of oil extraction takes place on land, that's still a significant amount of oil being extracted in the ocean, despite the environmental concerns of offshore drilling. There are three different types of offshore drilling operations, categorized by how deep into the water they need to go.

Shallow water production operations are any offshore oil drilling facilities that drill in water depths of 400 meters or less, or about 440 yards. Deepwater oil production begins below the 400-meter mark and goes down to 1500 meters, which is nearly one mile below the surface of the water. Any offshore oil rig that extends past 1500 meters is considered to be an ultra-deepwater production facility. However, that's still nowhere close to the deepest man has explored in the ocean.

As for how these massive facilities stay above the water and in one place, each of the three categories of offshore oil drills go about it in slightly different ways. Offshore floating oil rigs stay afloat by using buoyancy, the pressure exerted by water that keeps it floating. Oil rigs achieve this by displacing water with enough buoyant force to keep it all afloat. The rigs are able to displace water by using massive, hollow legs that serve as pontoons. There are also sections built into the rig that are filled with air to help improve buoyancy.

Some offshore oil rig facilities are attached to fixed constructions that reach down to the seabed, though this is limited by the depth of the water. Other options include floating operations that can rely on anchored ships, floating operations that don't use ships but an anchored platform, and systems that stay on the sea floor.