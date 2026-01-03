I Review Phones For A Living: Here Are My Top 5 All-Time Favorites

Every time I tell someone I review phones for a living, I'm often greeted with a surprised look. "Oh wow, so you get to use every new phone that comes out?" That's a standard question I get asked all the time. I've got to admit, it's definitely a fun job. I love cutting-edge technology, and being at the forefront of it is certainly a luxury I would hate to give up. As a reviewer, though, my job involves constantly switching between multiple new phones to test them out. Owing to this, I never really have a fixed daily driver. That said, some phones truly impress you and make you go "I wish I could go back to it," even after its review period is over. Having reviewed phones for over a decade now, I thought this was the best time to honor those standout models.

The phones on this list were shining beacons in a sea of ubiquitous metal and glass sandwiches, those that left a lasting impression and shaped the future of smartphones. Notably, these are phones I have personally used and loved, which means this list is completely subjective. While it was extremely challenging to pick five phones among the hundreds I've reviewed, I decided to choose those that valued user experience over raw specs, introduced new, breakthrough features that stayed on future phones for a while, and ones that I wish brands would relaunch in 2026 with updated internals. I would love to rock one of these in my pocket even today!