First F-35A Lightning II Joins Finland's Fighter Jet Fleet
The Lockheed-Martin F-35 Lightning II is widely thought to be one of the most advanced fighter jets currently in existence. Across its three main variants — the F-35A, the F-35B, and the F-35C (U.S Navy) — the U.S. military alone operates more than 600 F-35 fighters. Thanks to its capabilities, the F-35 has found takers from several U.S. allies, with an estimated 19 countries either operating the aircraft or preparing to acquire it.
One of the countries that signed up for the F-35A variant of the aircraft was Finland. The nation signed the deal for the acquisition of 64 F-35A planes in 2022 after Lockheed Martin won the competition for what was then termed the HX Fighter program. Nearly three years after Lockheed Martin snatched the deal, the first of the F-35A aircraft intended for the Finnish Air Force has rolled out from the company's F-35 production facility in Fort Worth, Texas.
The acquisition of the F-35 marks a significant advancement in terms of the capabilities of the Finnish Air Force. The importance of this development can be judged from the fact that the roll-out ceremony was attended by top military and ministerial personnel from Finland. Once all of the 64 F-35s are delivered to Finland in the coming years, the country will possess the largest fleet of F-35s in all of Europe.
While the first of these Finland-bound F-35s has rolled out of the production facilities, it will be a while before the Finnish Air Force gets to deploy them. In fact, even this first aircraft is expected to be delivered to the Finnish Air Force early next year. This aircraft will also spend considerable time at Ebbing Air Force Base in Arkansas, where Finnish Air Force pilots will undergo training for operating the F-35A.
A powerful addition to the Finnish Air Force
Finland's acquisition of the F-35A Lightning II is an important development for Europe, given that the country is a NATO member and shares a long border with Russia. The country already operates a fleet of 53 American-made F/A-18 fighter jets, which remain the only other fighter jets in the country's arsenal. The new F-35s are currently being touted by the Finnish Air Force as replacements for the F/A-18s. Finland expects the F-35s to offer improved capabilities compared to its F/A-18s, primarily in areas of situational awareness, thanks to the F-35s' improved ability to collect and analyze data and present them to pilots in real time.
Even though the first of the Finland-bound F-35s has just rolled out of Lockheed Martin's factory, it will be some time before Finland formally inducts the F-35 into its Air Force fleet. Finland expects to reach initial operational capability by 2028, followed by another 3 years to achieve full operational capability. As part of the F-35 deal, Finland is also set to receive advanced weaponry, including the F-35 package, which provides access to AMRAAM and Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, JDAM guidance kits, SDB I and II guided glide bombs, and JSM and JASSM-ER missiles.
While there is no denying that the induction of the F-35 will ensure that Finland has a fearsome jet in its arsenal, it remains to be seen whether Lockheed Martin is able to fulfill its delivery commitments to the Finnish Air Force, given the troubled (and controversial) history of the F-35. That being said, the F-35 program is in a far more mature place than it was a decade ago, with the U.S. Government Accountability Office confirming that the aircraft has entered full-rate production.