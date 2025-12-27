First F-35A Lightning II Joins Finland's Fighter Jet Fleet

The Lockheed-Martin F-35 Lightning II is widely thought to be one of the most advanced fighter jets currently in existence. Across its three main variants — the F-35A, the F-35B, and the F-35C (U.S Navy) — the U.S. military alone operates more than 600 F-35 fighters. Thanks to its capabilities, the F-35 has found takers from several U.S. allies, with an estimated 19 countries either operating the aircraft or preparing to acquire it.

One of the countries that signed up for the F-35A variant of the aircraft was Finland. The nation signed the deal for the acquisition of 64 F-35A planes in 2022 after Lockheed Martin won the competition for what was then termed the HX Fighter program. Nearly three years after Lockheed Martin snatched the deal, the first of the F-35A aircraft intended for the Finnish Air Force has rolled out from the company's F-35 production facility in Fort Worth, Texas.

The acquisition of the F-35 marks a significant advancement in terms of the capabilities of the Finnish Air Force. The importance of this development can be judged from the fact that the roll-out ceremony was attended by top military and ministerial personnel from Finland. Once all of the 64 F-35s are delivered to Finland in the coming years, the country will possess the largest fleet of F-35s in all of Europe.

While the first of these Finland-bound F-35s has rolled out of the production facilities, it will be a while before the Finnish Air Force gets to deploy them. In fact, even this first aircraft is expected to be delivered to the Finnish Air Force early next year. This aircraft will also spend considerable time at Ebbing Air Force Base in Arkansas, where Finnish Air Force pilots will undergo training for operating the F-35A.