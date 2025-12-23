The Kawasaki Ninja 500 Offers Something Most 'Beginner' Bikes Don't

Put a bit of pressure on either side of the handlebars at higher speeds, look through the corner, and the Ninja naturally tracks its way towards the corner exit. The low overall weight means it's easy to guide through corners, and it's quick to change direction when you stitch together a few back-to-back lefts and rights. In that sense, the Ninja 500 is a great momentum bike: there's no need to hammer the brake before most corners, nor rip open the throttle to approach the next corner in a hurry. Just carry some speed and enjoy the flow.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

If you do want to ride at a bit more hustled pace, the brakes have no problem providing impressive stopping power. The front brake setup on most entry-level or sub-high-performance bikes like the Ninja 500 often relies on a single brake caliper, and that's the case here. It obviously saves manufacturers on the cost of equipping a second caliper and rotor up front, but it often comes at the cost of braking performance and front brake feel.

The Ninja 500 felt light enough, that this wasn't really an issue. The front brake was also responsive enough that I never felt the need to fully clamp down at speed for anything short of an emergency stop. Just a light touch of the brake lever and the 500 slowed down at a rapid rate, quick enough to instill confidence for a bit of enthusiastic riding.