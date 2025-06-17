How Fast Is The Honda CBR500R? A Look At Its Top Speed And Acceleration Times
The Honda CBR500R is not a fire-breathing superbike, but a top speed of around 112 mph makes it more than quick enough for highway cruising and weekend fun. Its 471cc parallel twin engine delivers 47 horsepower at 8600 rpm, and the six-speed gearbox delivers smooth progress through the rev range. This makes the CBR500R a popular choice for both new and returning riders looking for an everyday sportbike that's easy to manage and doesn't overwhelm. It's also an affordable bike, starting from $7,399 (plus $600 destination).
On paper, that top speed puts it in the same ballpark as other middleweight competitors like the 116-mph Kawasaki Ninja 500 and the CF Moto 450SR S. It's enough to keep up on motorways, pass slower traffic comfortably, and even hold its own on track days. Acceleration on the Honda CBR500R is best described as steady rather than explosive. While Honda hasn't officially published a 0-60 mph time, the CBR500R's performance figures suggest it lands somewhere between 4 and 5 seconds.
The CBR500R's real-world performance
Honda designed the CBR500R with everyday usability in mind. The slipper clutch helps manage downshifts, while the light cable clutch gives you peace of mind if you ever take down one too many gears. Real-world testers have also noted that the bike feels stable and composed even at corner speeds. The front end with its Showa USD forks and 320-mm disc brakes means the bike doesn't feel under-braked, which helps riders push closer to that 112 mph mark with confidence. Honda's engineers have also tuned the engine to avoid sudden power spikes, although that means you may need to drop down a gear or two to get the most out of the engine when overtaking.
Riders looking for a more dramatic kick might lean toward the aforementioned Kawasaki Ninja 500 and CF Moto 450SR S, both of which deliver a more urgent mid-range experience — though with slightly less overall power on paper. On twisty roads, the CBR500R's engine performance pairs nicely with its handling package.
That said, riders who frequently seek out aggressive launches and quick sprints may eventually outgrow the bike's modest acceleration and want to move up to something like the Honda CBR650R we tested recently. But for most, especially those newer to riding, the CBR500R strikes an excellent balance between usability and fun. When you factor in the comfort-focused ergonomics and the plush seat, it's easy to see why the CBR500R is so popular.