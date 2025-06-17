How Fast Is The Honda CBR500R? A Look At Its Top Speed And Acceleration Times

Honda designed the CBR500R with everyday usability in mind. The slipper clutch helps manage downshifts, while the light cable clutch gives you peace of mind if you ever take down one too many gears. Real-world testers have also noted that the bike feels stable and composed even at corner speeds. The front end with its Showa USD forks and 320-mm disc brakes means the bike doesn't feel under-braked, which helps riders push closer to that 112 mph mark with confidence. Honda's engineers have also tuned the engine to avoid sudden power spikes, although that means you may need to drop down a gear or two to get the most out of the engine when overtaking.

Riders looking for a more dramatic kick might lean toward the aforementioned Kawasaki Ninja 500 and CF Moto 450SR S, both of which deliver a more urgent mid-range experience — though with slightly less overall power on paper. On twisty roads, the CBR500R's engine performance pairs nicely with its handling package.

That said, riders who frequently seek out aggressive launches and quick sprints may eventually outgrow the bike's modest acceleration and want to move up to something like the Honda CBR650R we tested recently. But for most, especially those newer to riding, the CBR500R strikes an excellent balance between usability and fun. When you factor in the comfort-focused ergonomics and the plush seat, it's easy to see why the CBR500R is so popular.