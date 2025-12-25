5 Things To Never Plug Into Your Chromebook's USB Ports

This probably goes without saying, but after a viral TikTok trend earlier this year, it's worth reiterating: you should never stick objects not meant for a USB port into your Chromebook's USB port, especially things that are made of metal. The so-called "Chromebook challenge" inexplicably involved schoolchildren sticking pencil lead into their Chromebooks' USB ports, along with paper clips, pins, and other objects. Schools reported that many laptops were destroyed by this behavior, and destruction appears to have been the goal of the online trend.

USB ports on laptops not only connect devices, they supply power to them from the motherboard. Sticking a metal object into the port can cause a short circuit, zapping the motherboard in the process. In many cases, the USB port will be destroyed, and it is not uncommon for the entire motherboard to fry. This can also cause the Chromebook to catch fire and produce smoke — as seen in some of the viral videos. It can be extremely toxic to breathe in and can lead to serious injuries and other health issues.

You may not be a mischievous child influenced by TikTok to destroy property, but you might be someone with debris in your Chromebook's USB port who thinks a paper clip or pencil is a good way to clear it out. If you need to clean out your computer's USB ports the right way, do your laptop a favor and try cleaning it out with a bristle brush and compressed air. If that fails, use something made of plastic or wood, not metal.