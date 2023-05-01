What Is Powerwash On Chromebook (And How Do You Use It)?

Chromebooks are hearty little PCs, great for both casual use and, with a bit of tinkering, some developmental discoveries and opportunities for homebrew computing. However, just like other major computer models, they may occasionally run into some sort of software issue. Maybe your programs are loading slower than they should be, maybe you can't seem to run a game that should work, or maybe vital systems and settings absolutely refuse to start up at all.

In most of these cases, the problem can be solved through internal methods like security programs or clearing folders, but in particularly severe instances, your only option may be to perform a full factory reset. Luckily, Google's ChromeOS — and by extension Chromebooks — have a specialized program made for this exact situation: a handy utility you can activate in multiple ways to scrub your laptop clean and get it back up to snuff called Powerwash.