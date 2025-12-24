Does Ryobi's Warranty Reset If You Get A Replacement Product?

Ryobi is one of the most popular manufacturers of power tools and outdoor equipment in the U.S. Owned and operated by Hong Kong-based Techtronic Industries, Ryobi products range from handheld power tools and outdoor power equipment to vacuums/scrubbers, sprayers, and storage options. While known for its quality and reliability, the company offers comprehensive warranty coverage to all products in its lineup, in instances where manufacturing defects creep up. Ryobi's warranty policies — which include repair and replacement options — have played a key role in increasing the trustworthiness of Ryobi as a popular power tools brand.

Ryobi offers several types of warranties for its products sold in the U.S., with several of them featuring a replacement clause. In the event of select Ryobi products ceasing to function on account of a manufacturing defect, consumers are eligible for a replacement product (within the first 90 days of purchase). After the 90-day period, the consumer can send the defective product for warranty repair, and Ryobi will, at its discretion, either repair the product or send a replacement. In either case, Ryobi's warranty documents clarify that the warranty coverage for the replaced product will not be reset, and the unit will retain the balance of the original warranty term.

For example, if you use the exchange policy at 60 days into the warranty, the replacement still has 3 years from the original purchase date, not 3 years from the exchange. Similarly, if you send the tool in for repair at 2 years, and Ryobi replaces it with a new (or refurbished) unit, the replacement unit remains covered only for the remaining 1 year of the original 3-year warranty.